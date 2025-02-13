Indiana Landmarks Offers Grants to Preserve Black History Buildings

Indiana Landmarks is offering grants to help preserve historically significant buildings related to Indiana's Black history. The Standiford Cox grant program, named after Eli Lilly's first Black chemist, aims to support the restoration and preservation of these important sites.

Historic preservation can be a costly and intricate undertaking, but Indiana's foremost preservation nonprofit is aiming to simplify the process by offering grants. Indiana Landmarks is currently accepting applications for the Standiford Cox grant, which is specifically designated for buildings of significant importance to Indiana's Black history. In 2024, the organization distributed over $200,000 in Standiford Cox grants.

The program was conceived by its namesake, Standiford Cox, who was Eli Lilly's first Black chemist. Cox passed away in 2019, and Indiana Landmarks initiated the first Cox grants in 2020. 'Stan was an exceptional individual with a profound vision, and we are all reaping the benefits today,' remarked Mark Dollase from Indiana Landmarks. 'If we can contribute to that by fulfilling Stan's mission to support Black heritage sites across the state, we will wholeheartedly strive to make it happen.'Last year, Missy & Kevin Krulik received $30,000 from the program to restore a long-neglected African Methodist Episcopal Church in Lebanon, constructed in 1880. 'Without the grant, we wouldn't have been able to undertake the project; it would have been financially insurmountable,' stated Missy Krulik. 'There was extensive rot along the foundation.' The Kruliks aspire to reopen the church as a short-term rental option, incorporating a gallery that celebrates its history. 'Even in its current state, without any paint, we still have people stopping us and expressing admiration for how it looks,' Krulik said.Since the program's inception, Indiana Landmarks has awarded 74 Standiford Cox grants totaling over $1 million. Applications for this year's grants are due before April 1st





