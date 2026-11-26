Judge Jeffrey Marchal sets $2,000 bail for Salomon Montoya, sparking outrage after similar leniency for composer Julian Wachner. This decision highlights concerns over sentencing disparities in Marion County child exploitation cases.

Indianapolis police have released 20-year-old Salomon Montoya on a mere $2,000 bail after arresting him on multiple felony charges related to the secret filming of a naked 10-year-old girl. The decision by Marion County Judge Jeffrey Marchal has sparked immediate and intense controversy among local legal professionals, victim advocacy groups, and the general public. Montoya posted his bail just one day after his arrest on November 18, allowing him to remain free while awaiting his next court appearance scheduled for December 4. This lenient financial bond stands in stark contrast to the potential combined maximum sentence of more than 100 years in prison that he faces.

The investigation into Salomon Duarte Montoya began earlier this fall after law enforcement received two separate cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. One tip flagged a suspected child sexual abuse file stored in a Dropbox account, while a second report indicated that an Instagram user associated with Montoya was distributing similar material to others. Police traced email addresses linked to these digital accounts back to Montoya, leading to the execution of a search of his digital devices. During this investigation, authorities allegedly discovered at least 28 files containing child sexual abuse content within his Dropbox account.

Also read Judge orders Fulton County to turn over copies of 2020 ballots to Trump-allied election board

One particularly disturbing video allegedly showed Montoya setting up a camera inside a bedroom prior to a 10-year-old girl entering the room naked. Montoya faces severe felony charges, including aggravated distribution of child sex abuse materials, aggravated child exploitation, and voyeurism. Despite the gravity of these allegations, Marion County Judge Jeffrey Marchal determined that a minimal financial bond was sufficient to ensure Montoya's appearance in court. This move has drawn sharp criticism from prosecutors who argue that such decisions undermine public trust in the justice system, particularly in cases involving the sexual abuse of children.

The bail decision for Montoya is occurring in the shadow of another highly contentious ruling by Judge Marchal involving Julian Wachner, a former New York City composer. Wachner, a twice-Grammy-nominated classical musician who led the music program at Manhattan's Trinity Church Wall Street, pleaded guilty to possessing child sexual abuse materials. Wachner was initially charged with 10 counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials with an aggravating factor, along with a separate drug charge stemming from a cocaine cache found during the same operation. Through a plea deal, Wachner agreed to plead guilty to only five of the possession counts, and the drug charge was downgraded significantly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the plea agreement allowed for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, Judge Jeffrey Marchal sentenced Wachner to time served for the five days he had already spent in custody, accompanied by six years of probation. Marchal was also ordered to register as a sex offender and participate in child abuse prevention and drug and alcohol programs. During the sentencing hearing, Judge Jeffrey Marchal defended the light sentence by stating that judicial decisions are not made by simply throwing a dart at a board. He insisted that an awful lot of factors went into his considerations, despite the public uproar that followed the ruling.

Wachner admitted to investigators that he had used cryptocurrency to purchase disturbing content off the dark web hundreds of times over several years. The leniency of the state sentence did not shield him from federal scrutiny. Just one month after his state sentencing, Wachner was indicted on federal possession and receipt of child pornography charges. Wachner has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges. It remains unclear if he has retained legal representation for the ongoing federal case, and he could not be reached for comment regarding the broader implications of these rulings.

Meanwhile, the case against Salomon Montoya continues to develop as investigators gather further forensic evidence. Police were waiting to conduct a full forensic analysis of Montoya's phone after he refused to hand over his password during the initial stages of the investigation. According to reports from the alleged victim's mother, her daughter had stayed in the same home as Montoya several times over the previous six months. This detail has added significant weight to the charges of aggravated child exploitation and voyeurism, as it suggests a pattern of access and opportunity.

As Salomon Montoya awaits his court dates on $2,000 bail, the actions of Judge Jeffrey Marchal are under intense scrutiny. Critics argue that such lenient bail and sentencing decisions undermine public trust in the justice system, particularly in cases involving the sexual abuse of children. The legal proceedings for both Montoya and Wachner serve as focal points for ongoing debates regarding judicial discretion and child protection laws in Indiana. Montoya did not return messages regarding the latest developments in his case.