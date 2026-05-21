Indiana Jones Returns with New Marvel Comics and Taylor Sheridan's World Explored Through Quiz

Disney has announced the return of Indiana Jones with two new deluxe hardcovers collecting the character's beloved 1980s Marvel Comics sagas. Meanwhile, Taylor Sheridan's world is explored through a quiz that asks 10 questions to determine which of his worlds you belong in.

Disney has announced the return of Indiana Jones with two new deluxe hardcovers collecting the character's beloved 1980s Marvel Comics sagas. The books, titled Indiana Jones : The Further Adventures Book I and Indiana Jones : The Further Adventures Book II, will be available from September and include some of Indy's most nostalgic comic book adventures.

The two hardcovers will collect the comic adaptations of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, as well as the entire run of The Further Adventures of Indiana Jones, the Marvel Comics series that expanded Indy's world throughout the 1980s. Fans who grew up with Indy or want more beyond the movies will be excited to dive into these classic adventures.

Meanwhile, Taylor Sheridan's world is explored through a quiz that asks 10 questions to determine which of his worlds you belong in. The quiz covers four worlds: Yellowstone, Landman, Tulsa King, and Mayor of Kingstown, all of which are brutal, complicated, and built on power, loyalty, and the price of survival. Sheridan's characters are not heroes but people who do what they have to do and live with the cost.

The quiz will reveal which one of his worlds you were made for, and it's a great way to explore the complexities of his universe. The questions cover power, loyalty, conflict, setting, morality, and ambition, and they're designed to make you think about what kind of person you are and what kind of world you would thrive in. Whether you're a fan of Indiana Jones or Taylor Sheridan, there's something for everyone in these new releases





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