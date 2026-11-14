Indiana Hoosiers Beat USC Trojans 27-13, Keep College Football Playoff Hopes Alive

No. 9 Indiana defeated USC 27-13 at Memorial Stadium, with Grant Wilson throwing for key touchdowns and Jamari Sharpe sealing the win with a late interception that kept the Hoosiers' playoff and title defense hopes alive.

No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers defeated the USC Trojans 27-13 at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana, on November 14, 2026. The win keeps Indiana's College Football Playoff hopes and its bid to defend the national title alive.

The loss is a significant blow to USC's playoff aspirations. Both teams entered the game facing what was effectively a must-win scenario for a shot at the College Football Playoff. USC head coach Lincoln Riley watched from the sidelines as his team struggled to contain Indiana's offensive rhythm. Riley and the Trojans have struggled on the road, and that is what they faced on Saturday.

Also read CFP Selection Committee Drops Indiana Hoosiers to No. 9 Despite Undefeated Record and Bye Week

Grant Wilson Poise Exploits USC Defense

Indiana's ground game took a hit before the game began when running back Turbo Richard was ruled out. Both defenses were clicking in the first half, which put points at a premium. Seventh-year senior quarterback Grant Wilson started his first conference clash for the Hoosiers. He delivered a poised performance that exploited USC's defensive vulnerabilities.

Wilson showed no fear slinging passes downfield, targeting receivers on critical downs to build an insurmountable lead. His ability to read the defense and deliver accurate throws was instrumental. He connected on several deep passes that kept the Trojans' defense on its heels. Indiana struck first when Wilson hit tight end Brock Schott for a touchdown.

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Wilson's most significant early play came on the Hoosiers' opening drive. Facing third-and-nine at the USC 39-yard line, Wilson connected with receiver Shazz Preston for a 47-yard gain. Safety Prophet Brown trailed the play but could not prevent the gain. Later in the drive, Wilson found Schott down the center of the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown on third down.

Nickelback Alex Graham failed to secure an interception opportunity on the play. Somewhat strangely, both teams missed field goals in the first half, but each made up for it with another. That made it a 10-7 game with under a minute until halftime. That is when USC's Deven Bryant picked off Wilson, putting the ball back in quarterback Jayden Maiava's hands.

Second Quarter Mismatches Extend Lead

Wilson exploited mismatches in the second quarter to extend the Hoosiers' advantage. USC kicker Ryon Sayeri missed a field goal on the first drive of the game. Caden Chittenden came in after that miss. USC receivers Trent Mosley and tight end Mark Bowman provided notable individual performances.

The two freshmen, who are midseason All-Americans, served as Maiava's primary weapons in the first half. Together they accounted for 11 targets, eight receptions, and 59 yards, with both recording 29 yards and four catches each in the opening half. Bowman appeared back at full health, showcasing athleticism including a one-handed catch while contributing as a blocker. He helped the Trojans gain 52 rushing yards during his time on the field.

Bowman finished with six receptions for 47 yards. Mosley relied on route-running to move the chains in the first half, though he could not replicate his Week 9 performance. He became the focal point of USC's offense in the second half, finishing with nine receptions for 130 yards. His increased target share highlighted the Trojans' reliance on him, but the predictable nature of the offense hindered their comeback against a disciplined Indiana defense.

USC running back Waymond Jordan landed on his head at the end of a run against the Hoosiers. Each team added a field goal early in the second half. Indiana then pulled ahead thanks to a five-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a Khobie Martin touchdown. USC followed with a lengthy drive that ended early in the fourth quarter with a field goal attempt to cut the Indiana lead to four.

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However, Chittenden missed a kick of his own, costing the Trojans much-needed points. Later in the quarter, the Trojans found themselves deep in Hoosier territory. Once again they left points on the board when Maiava threw an interception in the red zone. Indiana's offensive explosion continued in the second half.

Hoosiers Receivers Combine For Explosive Plays

Receivers Shazz Preston, Charlie Becker, Nick Marsh, and Brock Schott combined for 52 receiving yards in the opening quarter of the second half. The Hoosiers generated yards after the catch and exploited single coverage. The Trojans' defensive backfield struggled to maintain coverage assignments, leading to explosive plays that swung momentum firmly in Indiana's favor.

Key moments included a 65-yard reception by Nick Marsh, who blew past defender Elbert Hill IV, although a penalty wiped away what would have been a 24-yard touchdown. Charlie Becker also won a one-on-one matchup against Jontez Williams, though a subsequent pass pushed him slightly out of the end zone. The fourth quarter proved decisive when Tyler Morris converted a critical third-and-five with a 22-yard reception.

The game's final dagger came when Wilson connected with Charlie Becker on a 42-yard touchdown pass, sealing the 27-13 victory. That score came after Maiava's red-zone interception, as the Hoosiers took the ball 93 yards, most of it on the 42-yard touchdown pass to Becker. The play capitalized on continued miscommunication within the USC secondary. USC defensive end Luke Wafle and linebacker Desman Stephens emerged as the primary standouts for the Trojans' defense in the first half.

The two worked in tandem to disrupt Indiana's running game. Wafle applied consistent pressure against Wilson. Stephens contributed significantly to stopping runs, while Wafle's pass-rush ability forced Wilson to navigate a challenging pocket structure. The two defenders even collaborated on a notable tackle for loss.

Trojans Defense Fails To Contain Passing Attack

Despite these individual highlights, the Trojans' overall defensive scheme failed to contain Wilson's passing attack or prevent critical third-down conversions. USC's final miscue came on fourth-and-13 at their own end of the field. Maiava, running out of options to keep his team in it, threw a prayer downfield. It was picked off by defensive back Jamari Sharpe.

The Hoosiers will head out to Washington next week to take on the Huskies. USC will look to bounce back against a struggling opponent. The win means Indiana still has a shot at getting into the College Football Playoff and winning a second-straight title.