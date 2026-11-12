Indiana Honors Veterans and New Recruits on Veterans Day

Governor Mike Braun, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett, and other officials gathered in Indianapolis to honor military veterans and recognize new enlistees on Veterans Day, emphasizing community support and the legacy of service.

INDIANA POLIS — Indiana honored people for their service and sacrifice on Veterans Day.

“Days like today give us an opportunity to reflect on what it means to serve something greater than ourselves,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett. Veteran Chris Wright said, “We’re all brothers and sisters. We all went through … we all had similar stories. ” Several people in the audience were preparing to enlist.

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Chase Scott was the first in his family’s generation to enlist.

“I think it’s really cool to be able to be out here with a ton of veterans who have already served our country and then me being about to serve my country,” Scott said. “It’s just really exciting and really humbling. ” Logan Dailey’s family has a history of military service dating from the Revolutionary War to the Vietnam War.

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“It’s an honor and a privilege to be out here on Veterans Day,” Dailey said. “I have a long history of family service to our country. It just means a lot that I’m going to be enlisting today. ” Republican Gov.

Mike Braun joined two Democrats, Hogsett and Secretary of State-elect Beau Bayh at the event. Braun said, “The ceremony offered a time to reflect and honor those who served. We owe them our support every day of the year. ” Attendees also thanked people who served, people serving, people preparing to serve, and their families at home. WRTV.com Trending Stories