Indiana High School Student Arrested for Alleged Plot to Carry Out School Shooting

An 18-year-old student at Mooresville High School in Indiana has been arrested for allegedly plotting a mass shooting on Valentine's Day. The investigation was initiated by a tip received through the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System, which led authorities to uncover evidence of Shockley's plans, including messages expressing interest in school shootings and images of weapons.

Trinity J. Shockley, an 18-year-old student at Mooresville High School in Indiana , has been accused of plotting a mass shooting on Valentine's Day . According to police and court records, Shockley, who identifies as Jamie, is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and two terrorism-related charges. The investigation began when a tipster contacted the FBI, expressing concern about messages they had seen on the messaging app Discord.

These messages allegedly indicated Shockley's interest in school shootings, admiration for past perpetrators, and possession of weapons. Initially, the FBI believed the threats originated from Wisconsin, where the tipster had communicated with a woman who appeared to be involved. However, further investigation revealed that the Wisconsin woman was not the actual threat and was released after an interview. The tipster, who stayed in contact with Shockley, eventually provided investigators with Shockley's phone number, leading authorities to determine that the suspect was actually in Indiana. The Washington County Sheriff's Office shared their findings with the FBI's Indianapolis office, who then took over the investigation. The tipster provided investigators with screenshots of conversations with Shockley, images of weapons and magazines, a picture of a tactical vest, and even screenshots of Shockley's bedroom, which reportedly contained numerous photographs of past school shooters. Shockley reportedly spoke with a school counselor on Tuesday, expressing an 'obsession' with and sexual attraction to Nikolas Cruz, the perpetrator of the Parkland, Florida school shooting. Following this conversation, the counselor alerted the school administration, and a 'proactive response plan' was scheduled to be implemented before the next school day. On Wednesday, police executed a search warrant at Shockley's home, leading to the suspect's arrest. Shockley is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail and is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Tuesday. The Say Something Anonymous Reporting System, which facilitated the initial tip in this case, is a crisis center staffed by trained counselors who review tips submitted by phone, online, or through their mobile app. The system was designed to 'submit secure, anonymous safety concerns to help someone who may hurt themselves or others.' It has received over 287,000 tips and has been credited with averting at least 17 credible planned school shootings and countless other acts of violence, suicide, and self-harm





