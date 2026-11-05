Indiana High School Football Sectional Championship Preview 2025

Get the complete guide to Friday night's 22 Indiana high school football sectional championships featuring undefeated teams like Lutheran and Eastern Hancock.

Indianapolis high school football reaches a critical juncture this Friday as the state tournament sectional championship week begins. WRTV and WISH-TV will broadcast highlights from twenty-two regional championship games starting at 11:08 p.m., providing comprehensive coverage of the decisive matchups that determine state tournament qualification.

Undefeated Dominance and Statistical Records

Lutheran holds a perfect 10-0 record and has defeated Triton Central in its most recent outing. The Saints have demonstrated overwhelming offensive power by outscoring their opponents by an average of 34 points per game throughout the current season. Meanwhile, Eastern Hancock enters the bracket with an 11-0 record and has not allowed a single point in any state tournament contest.

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The Royals from Eastern Hancock are averaging a massive 43-point margin of victory per game. Danville also remains undefeated at 11-0 after defeating Brebeuf last week, marking the program's highest win total since 2000. These dominant performances highlight the strength of the top-seeded teams competing for the sectional titles this weekend.

Riverton Parke continues its strong season with a 10-0 record and a 38-point average scoring differential. South Putnam sits at 11-0 after shutting out Greencastle and is seeking its third consecutive sectional championship. Hagerstown maintains an 11-0 record following a victory over Shenandoah, while Pioneer is also 11-0 after beating Sheridan.

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Historic Rivalries and Coaching Connections

New Palestine, currently 7-3, defeated Pendleton Heights for the second time this season. The Dragons have won four straight games and will face Cathedral, which also has a 7-3 record and has won its last four contests including a win over Mt. Vernon. New Palestine defeated Cathedral in the sectional championship in 2025, and the Dragons have won two straight state championships since then.

In Indianapolis, Warren Central enters with a perfect 10-0 record after beating Perry Meridian. They will face Franklin Central, which is 5-6 and defeated Decatur Central last week. These programs last met in 2016, a game won by Warren Central. Franklin Central head coach Jayson West served as the head coach at Warren Central during that 2016 matchup.

The rivalry between Center Grove and Columbus North is also noteworthy. Center Grove is 8-2 and has won eleven straight games against Columbus North, who is 5-5 after beating Jeffersonville. Center Grove defeated Whiteland last week. Additionally, Bishop Chatard is 9-2 after beating Northview and last played Danville in the state championship in 2020, a game the Knights won.

Defensive Powerhouses and Recent Form

Brownsburg has won twenty-nine straight games and defeated Zionsville last week. The Bears have won three of their last four games against Ben Davis, who are 5-5 and have won three straight games including a victory over Avon. Eastern Hancock has not allowed a point in the state tournament, showcasing elite defensive discipline.

Hamilton Heights has won eight straight games and has not won a sectional since 2012. The Huskies are 8-3 and recently defeated West Lafayette. West Lafayette is 4-7 but beat Maconaquah last week. Hamilton Heights previously defeated West Lafayette 38-0 earlier this season, giving them a psychological edge.

East Central is 9-2 and defeated Jennings County last week. The Trojans have outscored their postseason opponents 119-14 so far. Eastern Hancock is the only team that has not allowed a point in the state tournament, making their defensive unit unique in the current bracket landscape.

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Title Chases and Program Milestones

Carmel is 6-4 and defeated Westfield in a thriller by blocking a game-tying field goal last week. The Greyhounds are seeking their first sectional championship since 2020. The last meeting between Carmel and Westfield was in 2019, a game won by Carmel. Lawrence North is 8-2 and has won three straight games, including a victory over Lawrence Central.

North Central is 3-7 but beat Pike last week to win its first postseason game since 2018. Lawrence North defeated North Central 56-21 earlier this season. Roncalli is 9-2 and has won eight straight games, looking for a second straight sectional title. Tri-West is 9-2 and has won six straight games after beating Western Boone 42-20 in Week 1.

Plainfield is 8-2 and has won four straight games. The Quakers are seeking their first sectional title since 2022 and their third in program history. Cloverdale is 8-3 and is looking for its first sectional championship since 1992. Lapel is 10-1 and has won four straight games, seeking a third straight sectional championship.

Logansport is 11-0 after beating Jay County and is seeking its first sectional title since 2020. The Berries have defeated Muncie Central in both of the last two years. Muncie Central is 8-3 after beating Yorktown. Indian Creek is 10-0 and shut out Vincennes Lincoln, having defeated Sullivan in 2024.

Clinton Prairie is 7-4 and defeated North White. This is the first meeting between Clinton Prairie and Lafayette Central Catholic since 2019, a game won by Lafayette Central Catholic. Lafayette Central Catholic is 5-6 and beat Tri-County in a shutout. Eastside is 10-0 after beating Bremen, and Rochester is 6-5 after beating Central Noble, seeking its first sectional title since 2000.