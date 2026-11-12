Indiana High School Football Regional Championships: Undefeated Teams Clash in Semi-State Showdowns

Sixteen teams compete for semi-state berths in Friday night regional championships. Review the key matchups, records, and stakes for Warren Central, Brownsburg, and more Indiana high school football teams.

Indiana high school football fans are preparing for a pivotal Friday night as sixteen teams compete in regional championship s to determine who advances to the semi-state level of the state tournament. The Zone provides comprehensive coverage of all sixteen matches with highlights airing on WISH-TV and WRTV at 11:08 p.m. on Friday night.

Warren Central and Center Grove renew their rivalry in a highly anticipated clash that marks the fifth consecutive year these two programs have met in the regional championship. Warren Central enters the contest with an 11-0 record, having defeated Center Grove 20-14 in Week 1 of the current season. The Trojans and Bulldogs previously crossed paths in the state tournament last season, with Warren Central defeating Center Grove to end the Trojans' remarkable streak of seven straight regional championships.

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Brownsburg enters this weekend's regional championship with a formidable thirty-game winning streak and an 11-0 record. The Bulldogs, who hold back-to-back state championships, defeated Lawrence North 48-25 earlier in the season and recently crushed Ben Davis 42-7 in the sectional championship. Lawrence North, at 9-2, seeks its first-ever regional championship victory after beating North Central 45-13 to reach this stage for the second consecutive year.

Several teams enter Friday with perfect records but face the significant challenge of breaking through to the next level. Indian Creek, at 11-0, ended the regular season undefeated for the first time since 2009 and won its sectional title against Sullivan 37-7. Evansville Memorial also finished undefeated at 12-0 for the second straight year and defeated Evansville Mater Dei 28-7 last Friday to advance. Both squads are looking to secure their first semi-state appearance in over a decade.

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Other key regional championship matchups feature compelling narratives and historic pursuits. Muncie Central secured its first sectional title since 2006 by defeating Logansport 31-27 and now aims for its first-ever regional championship win. Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger rides an eight-game winning streak into the regional title game, looking to return to semi-state for the first time since 2019 after beating East Noble 35-14.

Warsaw faces Lafayette Jeff in a rematch of the 2024 regional championship, which Warsaw won 44-27. Lafayette Jeff has won nine straight games after a slow start and defeated Huntington North 44-6 last Friday. Bluffton ended its regular season undefeated for the first time in school history and beat Heritage 25-7 in the sectional championship. Hamilton Heights beat West Lafayette 34-28 and seeks its first regional championship since 2012.

South Putnam defends its state title from last season as it faces Eastern Hancock in the regional championship. South Putnam has won back-to-back regional championships and beat Monrovia 49-18 last Friday. Eastern Hancock, playing in its first regional title game since 2023, beat Indianapolis Lutheran 39-6 and hopes to reach semi-state for the first time since 2013.

Other notable teams include Castle, seeking its first state championship since 1994, and Bloomington South, which is playing in its fifth straight regional championship. Castle beat Evansville North 28-14 last Friday and last won the regional championship in 2022. Bloomington South defeated Bloomington North 40-0 last week and lost to New Palestine 42-0 in semi-state last year.

Cathedral travels to face Plainfield in a regional championship featuring teams seeking historic breakthroughs. Cathedral is fresh off a 24-21 win over New Palestine in the sectional championship and returns to the regional stage for the first time since 2022. Plainfield is riding a five-game win streak and beat Terre Haute South 43-8 last Friday, looking to advance to semi-state for the first time since 2000.

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Carmel takes on Carroll in a regional championship where Carmel makes its first appearance since 2020. Carmel defeated Hamilton Southeastern 17-14 last week in the sectional championship. Carroll took down Homestead 56-0 in last week's sectional championship and is playing in the regional championship for the third straight season.

Lapel faces Oak Hill in a matchup where the Bulldogs look to win back-to-back regional championships. Lapel shut out Hagerstown 48-0 last week and has outscored opponents 145-7 so far through the state tournament. Oak Hill beat Lewis Cass 49-33 last Friday and looks to win the school's first regional championship since 1982.

Knightstown takes on Milan in a regional championship featuring two teams with recent success. Knightstown has won seven straight games and knocked off Tri 42-6 in last week's sectional championship. Milan defeated North Decatur last Friday, 27-16, and is outscoring opponents 166-40 so far through the state tournament.

North Judson faces Clinton Prairie in a regional championship where North Judson has won five out of the last six regional championships. North Judson took down West Central 40-8 last week. Clinton Prairie beat Lafayette Central Catholic 27-21 in the sectional championship last Friday and hopes to secure its first regional championship in school history.

Bishop Chatard and Roncalli also compete in a regional championship that has not been seen since 2022. Bishop Chatard beat Roncalli 42-14 in Week 3, but Roncalli has not lost since that game, having won nine straight games. Roncalli defeated Yorktown in last year's regional championship but lost to Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger in the state title game.