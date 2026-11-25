Gemma Grimm navigates gender bias in Indiana hunting culture as DNR data reveals a 63 percent surge in female licenses over two decades.

On the crisp morning of September 27, the woods north of Avilla were quiet as the sun rose at 7 a.m. Fourteen-year-old Gemma Grimm and her seventeen-year-old brother, Killian Grimm, spent their early hours hunting on their family's 9-acre property before church services began at 10:30. It was youth weekend, a designated period for hunters under the age of eighteen to participate before the general open season.

Deer Kill Highlights Gender Bias

Gemma Grimm harvested a 95-pound doe near the edge of the field where trees met the open ground. The animal ran nearly half a mile before collapsing, requiring her father, Brian Grimm, to use a tractor to haul the heavy carcass back from the woods. Despite the significant effort and successful harvest, Gemma felt overlooked by the community.

Also read 'The Hunting Wives' Director Maggie Kiley Signs With Untitled

While her brother Killian received eager attention and numerous questions after shooting an eight-point, 165-pound buck the previous year, Gemma noted a stark contrast in the reaction to her kill. She observed that no one asked her any questions about the hunt, leaving her feeling disappointed and undervalued in comparison to the celebration given to her brother.

Women Driving License Growth

State data from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources reveals a substantial shift in hunting demographics over the last twenty years. The number of women and girls purchasing hunting licenses has increased by 63 percent during this period, while overall license sales have grown by 451 percent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In 2005, only 8,735 women purchased hunting licenses, representing approximately 4 percent of all purchasers. By 2025, that figure rose to 14,264 women, accounting for more than 8 percent of all purchasers. In the same timeframe, the number of men buying licenses decreased by more than 15,000, indicating a significant change in participation trends.

Multi-Generational Hunting Tradition

For the Grimm family, hunting is a deep-rooted tradition spanning multiple generations. Gemma Grimm is the fourth generation of hunting women on her mother's side and the second generation on her father's side. Her great-grandfather taught her great-grandmother, and her grandmother hunted alongside her grandfather.

Cheyenne Grimm, Gemma's mother, started hunting with her own father when she was young. Her father, Brian Grimm, initially had no experience with guns or hunting. He began participating only after starting a relationship with Cheyenne, firing a gun for the first time that belonged to his mother-in-law. This family history underscores the normalization of women in hunting roles within the household.

Overcoming Community Assumptions

Cheyenne Grimm actively teaches her children, Gemma and Killian, how to hunt, track, and field dress deer. The family also participates in hunting rabbits and turkeys, as well as trapping raccoons. Cheyenne noted that while not everyone assumes girls hunt, her family insists on their presence and competence in the field.

The bias Gemma Grimm faces is not unique to her personal experience. When Killian harvested his buck, other dads directed their questions to Brian Grimm rather than Cheyenne. Cheyenne described this as an automatic assumption that the male parent was the primary hunter, which she finds discouraging despite it being a common social pattern.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Impact on Youth Participation

Gemma Grimm expressed frustration when families at church invited her brother to hunt but did not extend those same invitations to her. She observed that boys often discuss hunting while excluding girls who do not share the same experiences or understanding of the activity. She feels that boys underestimate her capabilities because they do not expect a girl to participate in such rugged outdoor activities.

Cheyenne Grimm drew confidence from her own upbringing while working as a firearms instructor with the Allen County Sheriff's Office. She credited her father for introducing her to the outdoors, which allowed her to enter a field predominantly occupied by men. She emphasized that her father's acceptance of her participation was essential to her professional confidence and career path.

Cheyenne began her own hunting journey in the mid-1990s when she was in middle school. Her commitment to teaching her children these skills reflects a broader desire to counter stereotypes and ensure the next generation recognizes women as valid and capable hunters.

As of 2025, women accounted for 24 percent of turkey licenses sold in Indiana, compared to 8 percent of deer licenses and 5 percent of small game and combination licenses. These statistics highlight the growing influence of women in specific hunting sectors, even as traditional deer hunting remains male-dominated in public perception.

Gemma Grimm plans to paint the skull of the doe she harvested, continuing the family tradition of preserving and displaying the trophies of successful hunts. Her story, alongside the statistical rise in female licenses, illustrates a shifting landscape in Indiana's hunting culture.