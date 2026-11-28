Some of the Hoosiers who helped transform Indiana football still have something left to accomplish in the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry.

Indiana's Isaiah Jones during the Indiana versus University of Southern California football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Carter Smith won a national championship with Indiana last season.

But he hasn't secured a winning record against Purdue. For all that Indiana football has accomplished over the last three seasons, that's something several of the program's longest-tenured players still have an opportunity to change Smith and Jones were around for Indiana's losses to Purdue in 2022 and 2023, when the Hoosiers won a combined seven games over two seasons.

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They were also around for the 66-0 and 56-3 beatdowns Now, with potentially one more opportunity to play at Memorial Stadium, they have a chance to finish on the right side of the rivalry.