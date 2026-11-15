Indiana Football's Biggest Winners and Losers From Win Over USC

Grant Wilson's career night and Khobie Martin's return highlighted Indiana's win over USC, but the Hoosiers weren't without a few shortcomings.

Nov 14, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Grant Wilson hands off to running back Khobie Martin against the Southern California Trojans during the fourth quarter at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Indiana football had a new starting quarterback Saturday, and its offense looked different because of it. Grant Wilson delivered a career performance in his first start for the Hoosiers, leading Indiana to aAfter leading Indiana's comeback against Minnesota, Wilson threw for a career-high 305 yards in his first start as a Hoosier, giving the offense a downfield threat it had sorely lacked.

Also read No. 18 USC football at No. 9 Indiana: Who has the edge?

There was plenty of debate surrounding Cignetti's quarterback decision during the bye week. Wilson made that decision look awfully good Saturday. Indiana has been one of the nation's most disciplined teams under Cignetti, but Saturday wasn't its cleanest performance. The Hoosiers committed eight penalties for 60 yards, a noticeable departure from their season average of roughly three per game.

It didn't cost Indiana the game, but it's the kind of uncharacteristic sloppiness Cignetti won't be thrilled about. After seeing very limited action in his return against Minnesota, Martin rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries Saturday. His 37-yard run in the third quarter brought Indiana within inches of the goal line before he punched it in one play later. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Advertisement

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. For the first time in nine games, Tobi Osunsanmi didn't record a sack. The Big Ten's sack leader entered Saturday riding an eight-game sack streak, the longest in the conference in more than a decade.

Where has this been? After weeks of struggling to generate explosive passing plays, Indiana repeatedly attacked USC downfield. Wilson completed four of seven throws traveling at least 15 yards, accounting for 172 of his 305 passing yards. He connected on gains of 65, 47, 42, 26 and 22 yards.

Indiana's receivers have never lacked talent. Saturday showed what this offense can look like when it consistently connects downfield.. But USC still accumulated 409 yards, the most Indiana has allowed this season, and reached the red zone five times. The Hoosiers allowed just one touchdown on those five trips, a remarkable showing when their backs were against the wall.

Still, USC's ability to consistently move the ball is worth noting, even if Indiana ultimately slammed the door shut. With Rolijah Hardy sidelined, Savage led Indiana with 13 tackles, including one for loss, and delivered a crucial pass breakup in the end zone. He's gone from a promising young reserve to a legitimate difference-maker on one of the nation's best defenses. Savage isn't simply playing well for a freshman anymore. He's playing well, period.