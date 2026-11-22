Charlie Becker and several Indiana defenders delivered, but quarterback struggles, injuries and missed opportunities leave the Hoosiers facing uncertainty.

Nov 21, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indiana Hoosiers kicker Paddy McAteer and holder Quinn Warren react following a blocked field goal attempt against the Washington Huskies during overtime at Husky Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectin overtime Saturday in Seattle, suffering its second loss of the season and complicating its path to the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff. The sophomore recorded seven tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss. With Rolijah Hardy sidelined, Baldwin has taken on a larger role as Indiana leans less on three-linebacker sets.

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He's continued to improve throughout the season, and Saturday was another indication of just how good he can be. Indiana entered Saturday in control of its own path to the Big Ten Championship Game. That's no longer the case. The Hoosiers now need help elsewhere, and their second loss could complicate their College Football Playoff outlook, too.

A season that once seemed headed toward another Big Ten title game appearance suddenly has considerably more uncertainty surrounding it. There is no better draft-eligible receiver in college football not named Jeremiah Smith. Becker continued his remarkable season Saturday with a six-catch, 167-yard performance. With Indiana's quarterback situation unsettled, Becker has remained one of the few constants in the offense.

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At this point, it feels like any pass that isn't headed toward Becker or Nick Marsh is a missed opportunity. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. For a team that's played so many close games, the inability to consistently convert field goals is a serious liability. Loser: Indiana's health Indiana was already dealing with mounting injuries entering Saturday, and its trip to Seattle only made matters worse. The Hoosiers have lost important contributors throughout the season, and the cumulative impact is becoming difficult to ignore.

Depth has helped Indiana overcome several absences, especially defensively, but there's only so much a team can withstand. With the regular season winding down, getting healthier might be the key to fixing what's gone wrong on the field. He rushed for 94 yards on 15 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per attempt, and broke off a 42-yard run. Indiana has struggled to establish its ground game at times this season, but Beebe provided some much-needed explosiveness against Washington.

After an impressive starting debut against USC, Wilson came back down to Earth on Saturday. With just one game remaining in the regular season, Indiana's quarterback situation has become uncertain again.