The Hoosiers are headed back to Indianapolis with a chance to defend their Big Ten title and secure a third consecutive College Football Playoff berth.

Indiana's Charlie Becker celebrates a touchdwon during the Indiana versus Purdue football game a Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectat Memorial Stadium, the Hoosiers got the help they needed to clinch a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game for the second consecutive season.

Indiana will face UCLA at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 5, with a conference championship and an automatic berth into the College Football Playoff on the line. Indiana entered the final weekend of the regular season without control of its own destiny following last week's overtime loss to Washington. The Hoosiers needed to beat Purdue and have a couple of results elsewhere in the conference go their way.

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USC did Indiana a favor earlier Saturday, beating UCLA 45-10 at the Rose Bowl. The Hoosiers then handled their end of the bargain, with Josh Hoover throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in Indiana's third consecutive win over its in-state rival. That left Indiana needing some help from the same team that put its postseason hopes in jeopardy a week earlier.