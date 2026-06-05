Indiana Fever Must Consider This Starting Lineup Shift

The Indiana Fever put their troubles behind them in defeating the Atlanta Dream Thursday night. The win should go a long way to silence the hysteria that has f

May 28, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White coaches her team against the Golden State Valkyries in the second quarter at Chase Center.

Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images The win should go a long way to silence the hysteria that has followed the squad amid what was only a two-game losing skid. But the noise always dialed up with the Fever, making this victory worthy ofCaitlin Clark and coach Stephanie White exchanged—a sharp contrast to the viral clip of them going at it on the sidelines after Indiana was blown out by the Portland Fire last Saturday.

But just because the Fever got back on the winning track doesn't mean some tweaks can't be made, and one of them could be to the starting lineup. Marquee free agent pickup Monique Billings has struggled mightily so far this season. The team's starting power forward went scoreless against Atlanta, logging only 13 minutes in the process, which was fewer than every player who came off the bench.

It was the fourth straight game that saw Billings get less than 20 minutes of run. It's worth considering whether a shift up front could benefit both her and the team, with the natural change coming in the form of Myisha Hines-Allen.

Hines-Allen has proven to be a solid screener for Clark and adds fluidity to the Fever offense with her passing and movement while still being a presence around the basket on the boards and in holding her ground defensively. She is also a bit less redundant next Boston, an area where Billings has struggled due to her inability to stretch the floor.

Such a shift with the starters would then allow Billings to become the team's backup big, stepping in for either position and offering the support behind Boston that has been lacking. It would also relieve some of the pressure she is surely feeling as she could come in and attempt to impact the game with energy and effort in a reserve role.

May 20, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever forward Myisha Hines-Allen shoots the ball while Portland Fire forward Serah Williams defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images, so all the numbers must be taken with a grain of salt considering how small the sample size is. Still, the early returns back this shift.

The Fever's most deployed lineup so far is the starters—who have a -19.2 net rating in 35 minutes together per the WNBA's stat database. This changes when Hines-Allen is in the game.

Not only are the starters a significant net positive with her in place of Billings, but the lineup featuring Billings with Hines-Allen and the rest of the starters is +26.7 in 21 minutes. This suggests that the switch could benefit not only the starters, but Billings and the strength of the rest of the Fever's rotation. The victory over Atlanta ensures there is no need for panic moves on the part of Indiana.

However, it's worth the Fever taking a look at this particular change as the 2026 campaign continues. Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his popular YouTube channel.

And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak On SI and Indiana Fever On SI!





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