Indiana Execution Halted for Review Amid Pharmacy Drug Source Controversy

Indiana pauses Jeffrey Weisheit's execution to investigate lethal drug sources linked to a probationary pharmacy, raising safety concerns for Mike Braun's decision.

Indiana authorities have paused the scheduled lethal injection of Jeffrey Weisheit, a 50-year-old condemned man, just hours before his execution was set to take place on Thursday before sunrise. The delay was triggered by newly revealed details regarding the state's procurement of execution chemicals, which lawyers and supporters argue compromise the integrity of the process. Attorneys for Weisheit formally called on Indiana Governor Mike Braun to halt the execution and order an independent review of the state's procedures. This urgent request follows allegations that the state obtained its lethal drugs from a pharmacy currently on probation and facing potential suspension of its license.

Core Details of Execution Delay and Legal Challenge

Jeffrey Weisheit was convicted in the 2010 murders of two young children in a house fire, a crime he did not contest during his trial. Despite acknowledging his guilt, Weisheit has sought clemency from Governor Mike Braun, asking that his sentence be commuted to life in prison without parole. His legal team filed a new application for a reprieve on September 30, arguing that Indiana's execution protocol is more susceptible to catastrophic failures compared to other states like Tennessee. The attorneys assert that the state's current procedures lack the safeguards necessary to ensure a humane and reliable administration of capital punishment. This legal maneuver has forced state officials to reconsider the timing of the execution amidst growing scrutiny over drug sourcing.

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Controversial Drug Procurement and Pharmacy Ties

At the heart of the controversy is the source of the lethal drug pentobarbital used by the Indiana Department of Correction. An updated inventory log provided to NBC News shows that the department added six vials of the lethal drug to its prison supply on October 29. A redacted invoice included in Weisheit's reprieve application indicates that the state paid $275,000 for those vials, a figure significantly higher than the typical commercial price of $15,120 to $16,250 for injectable pentobarbital. The invoice does not list the date or supplier, citing Indiana laws that shield the identities of participants in executions. However, a September 2025 invoice with the same dollar amount accidentally revealed the address of Pharmaneek, an Indianapolis-based pharmacy, as a possible supplier.

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Pharmacy Probation and Safety Violations

Pharmaneek is currently under intense regulatory scrutiny, with its license and controlled substance registration on probation. The pharmacy is scheduled to appear before the Indiana Board of Pharmacy on Monday, four days after Weisheit's originally scheduled execution, to address allegations of violating probation terms. Recent inspections by the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency and the Food and Drug Administration uncovered serious violations, including storing drugs in unlabeled bottles and keeping expired drugs on active shelves. Inspectors also noted a failure to maintain consistent temperature logs for storage areas, raising concerns about drug stability and safety.

Stakeholder Positions and Immediate Consequences

Governor Mike Braun's office declined to comment on Wednesday regarding the allegations that the Department of Correction obtained execution drugs from a pharmacy on probation. The Indiana Department of Correction also did not respond to requests for comment or an interview. Meanwhile, Pharmaneek's legal counsel filed a motion to move the pharmacy's scheduled appearance before the Board of Pharmacy from October 5 to Monday. In a settlement agreement with the state, Pharmaneek attributed some inspection problems to remodeling activities. However, an FDA inspection report from March 2026 described the facility as unsanitary, creating conditions where drug products could be contaminated with filth. The state maintains that the pentobarbital was produced by a pharmaceutical company and distributed without post-manufacturing customizations, despite the pharmacy's current bar on mixing custom drugs.