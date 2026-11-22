Indiana closed its bobcat hunting and trapping season on November 21 after reaching the harvest quota of 400 bobcats, two months ahead of schedule, drawing criticism from Humane World for Animals regarding wildlife conservation.

INDIANA POLIS — Indiana’s bobcat hunting and trapping season ended more than two months early after hunters and trappers reached the state’s harvest quota, prompting concerns from an animal advocacy group.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced the season closed Nov. 21 after the state reached its quota of 400 bobcats. The season opened Nov. 8 and had been scheduled to run through Jan. 31. , though the total could rise as additional harvests are reported. This was the first season in which both hunting and trapping were allowed for bobcats.

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Last season was Indiana’s first bobcat trapping seasonSamantha Chapman, state director for Humane World for Animals, formerly the Humane Society of the United States, criticized the higher quota after the state announced the 2026 season’s closure.

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“The senseless loss of these bobcats is a loss to all Hoosiers who care about the responsible conservation and ethical treatment of wildlife,” Chapman said in a statement. “If the Natural Resources Commission and Governor Braun make this quota increase permanent, we could lose bobcats from Indiana within a decade, according to the Department of Natural Resources’ own projections. ”previously projected an annual harvest of 400 bobcats could cause the population to decline over time.

Bobcat harvest simulations developed by Purdue University researchers Bobcat hunting and trapping are limited to 40 Southern Indiana counties. Bobcats caught in traps on Nov. 21 may be kept, but all other harvest activities must stop, the department said.