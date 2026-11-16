Cignetti Defends USC's Lincoln Riley After Indiana Win

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti publicly backed USC coach Lincoln Riley after the Hoosiers beat the Trojans 27-13, calling Riley's critics clueless. Riley fell to 1-8 against ranked opponents on the road as USC dropped to 7-3.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti publicly defended USC coach Lincoln Riley on Monday morning, days after the Hoosiers beat the Trojans 27-13 in Bloomington on Nov. 14, 2026.

Cignetti posted a message on social media supporting Riley as questions about Riley's job security at USC resurfaced yet again. Cignetti wrote that Lincoln Riley critics are clueless and that a blind squirrel can see what Riley is building. The endorsement came after No. 9 Indiana defeated No. 18 USC 27-13 at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium.

Also read USC Coach Lincoln Riley's Seat Heating Up Before Regular Season's Final Stretch

USC Collapse Halts Playoff Hopes

USC came close to knocking off Indiana on the road, but a costly interception from quarterback Jayden Maiava in the red zone while trailing 20-13 put the game out of reach. The loss dropped USC to 7-3 and left the Trojans almost certainly out of the College Football Playoff picture. With the defeat, Riley fell to 1-8 against ranked opponents on the road as USC's head coach, a mark that has fueled criticism.

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Cignetti's support may not ease the concerns of USC fans, who have watched the program struggle against elite opponents. To Cignetti's point, Riley and the Trojans signed the top-ranked recruiting class in 2026, and several true freshmen have made a major impact this season. Wide receivers Trent Mosley and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, tight end Mark Bowman, and defensive end Luke Wafle have all contributed as true freshmen.

The future appears bright in Southern California, but after five years under Riley, building excitement toward the future may not be enough for Trojans fans. Riley has not produced the sustained success that USC supporters expected when he arrived from Oklahoma. The Trojans are still seeking their first trip to the College Football Playoff in program history. With transfer quarterback Caleb Williams, Riley and the Trojans came close to the postseason, and Williams ultimately took home the Heisman Trophy.

Road Failures Plague Riley Tenure

However, costly mistakes on the road have plagued USC during Riley's tenure. In 2026 alone, road losses to Wisconsin and Iowa are likely enough to keep the team out of CFP contention. With two conference losses, USC's chances of reaching the Big 12 title game are greatly diminished. Other conference results would need to break favorably for the Trojans to have any path.

Even though USC is almost certainly going to miss the College Football Playoff, the Trojans can still beat the currently undefeated UCLA Bruins on Nov. 28. A win over UCLA would salvage some momentum and give Riley's program a signature victory in a rivalry game. UCLA is led by first-year coach Bob Chesney, and the Bruins remain undefeated heading into the matchup. When compared to the Bruins and Chesney across town, Riley's time may be running out sooner than later.

The Indiana win gave the Hoosiers an inside track to the Big Ten Conference Championship game with only two games remaining in the regular season. The Trojans vs. Hoosiers game was not technically an elimination game for the CFP, but USC now faces an uphill climb to secure an at-large bid into the 12-team field. The Indiana coach does not post often on social media, making his vocal support of Riley somewhat of a surprise.

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Cignetti Clarifies Social Media Stance

Cignetti has also made it clear that he speaks his mind. When Indiana fell to No. 9 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings despite not playing a game, Cignetti voiced his disagreement with the rankings using crying laughing and clown emojis. It appears Cignetti uses his social media platform intentionally, raising the question of why he would be so outspoken in support of Riley after beating USC.

Cignetti's endorsement of Riley certainly means something, but it is not going to make USC fans feel better about their team's lack of success against other elite franchises. All the good vibes that stemmed from the Trojans' upset win against the Ohio State Buckeyes have faded after the loss to Indiana. The road loss to the Hoosiers added another chapter to USC's struggles away from home under Riley.

Riley Regroups for UCLA Rivalry

Riley and the Trojans will try to regroup before the rivalry game against UCLA on Nov. 28, with bowl positioning and pride on the line. For Indiana, the win over USC keeps the Hoosiers in the thick of the Big Ten race and strengthens their case for a CFP berth. Cignetti's message also served as a reminder that he is not afraid to weigh in on the national conversation when he feels a coach is being treated unfairly.

Whether Cignetti's support will change the narrative around Riley remains to be seen, but it added another layer to a story that continues to follow USC.