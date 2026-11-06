Indiana Coach Curt Cignetti Accuses ESPN of SEC Bias in CFP Rankings

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti alleges ESPN favors SEC teams in CFP rankings. He cites Alabama and Texas rankings as proof of bias against Big Ten programs.

Indiana University head football coach Curt Cignetti has formally challenged the integrity of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee's initial rankings. Speaking on his weekly radio program, Cignetti accused ESPN of harboring a systemic bias toward the Southeastern Conference. He argued that the network's media coverage and the subsequent rankings reflect a pre-determined narrative rather than an objective assessment of team performance.

Cignetti Alleges Systemic Bias Toward SEC

Cignetti directed his criticism at both the selection committee and the analysts employed by ESPN for its broadcast reveal. He stated that the analysts follow specific corporate instructions and march to the drum of the network's interests. He pointed out that the SEC receives disproportionate support from writers who are not technically paid by the company but align with its messaging. Cignetti suggested this alignment explains why SEC teams occupy higher positions in the rankings compared to peers from other major conferences.

Also read Tim Brando joins Dan Dakich on 'Don't @ Me' to discuss Indiana coach Curt Cignetti's CFP 'bias' comments

Ranking Disparities Favor Alabama and Texas

The first weekly ranking placed ten SEC teams in the top twenty-five, while the Big Ten, where Indiana competes, had only six representatives. The specific ranking of individual SEC teams drew particular scrutiny. Alabama, a team with two losses, entered the rankings at the fifth spot. Texas, also with two losses, was placed seventh despite losing to two unranked opponents. These placements contrast sharply with the treatment of Big Ten teams facing similar records or circumstances.

Ohio State, a Big Ten powerhouse, lost its starting quarterback before a recent game against USC. After suffering a loss to one unranked opponent, Ohio State was excluded from the playoff picture entirely. This exclusion highlights the perceived discrepancy in how committees evaluate teams with comparable deficits from different conferences. The SEC holds the national television rights and media rights to the College Football Playoff, a fact that underscores the potential conflict of interest alleged by Cignetti.

Advertisement

Hoosiers Struggle Despite High Ranking

Indiana currently sits fourth in the rankings, a position that has drawn skepticism given the team's recent performances. The Hoosiers have required overtime victories to defeat two unranked opponents. They narrowly escaped a close match against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a program currently on the verge of firing its head coach. The team's on-field struggles are evident, as they recently benched their starting quarterback due to offensive ineptitude.

The roster lacks national recognition, with wide receiver Nick Marsh being the only player with significant media attention. Indiana needed overtime to beat two unranked teams and barely escaped Nebraska, a struggling program on the verge of firing their head coach. The Hoosiers just benched their starting quarterback because of offensive ineptitude, and the only player with any national recognition on the entire roster is wide receiver Nick Marsh. This performance profile differs significantly from the highly-ranked SEC teams like Alabama and Texas.

Not Dame Comparison and Future Outlook

CFP Selection Committee Chairman Hunter Yurachek explained that Notre Dame was ranked eleventh due to a lack of signature wins. Indiana holds the same number of signature wins but is ranked seven spots higher than the Irish. Cignetti noted this inconsistency as further evidence of bias. He acknowledged that his concerns about SEC favoritism are legitimate but admitted he may not be the ideal figure to voice them effectively.

Despite the controversy, Cignetti emphasized that the final results will be determined on the field. The rankings serve as a preliminary guide, but the actual playoff spots will be decided by the outcomes of upcoming games. The College Football Playoff will continue to unfold as teams compete for the remaining positions. The selection committee will release subsequent rankings that may adjust these initial placements based on continued performance.

Advertisement

The debate over bias in college football rankings is not new, but the specific circumstances of this season have intensified the conversation. The relationship between media rights holders and selection committees remains a topic of interest for fans and analysts alike. Indiana will aim to prove its ranking is justified through upcoming victories. The team must address its offensive struggles to maintain its position in the playoff conversation. The next few weeks will be critical for Indiana and other Big Ten teams seeking to validate their standing.