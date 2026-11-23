The saga continues over whether the Chicago Bears will relocate to Indiana or not. Kalshi’s NFL market remains bullish on the Bears staying in Chicago at 75%, w

remains bullish on the Bears staying in Chicago at 75%, while a move to Indiana sits well behind at 24%.they had in the beginning of November.

Kalshi settles the market on whether the team announces plans to relocate by the 2028 season or not. A $10 trade that the Bears remain in Chicago profits $3.09 and $29.54 if they relocate to Indiana. Indiana has taken steps to lure the Bears away from Chicago to Hammond, Indiana. The state has already voted and approved Senate Bill 27 with a 24-0 unanimous vote to lay the groundwork for a stadium in Hammond.

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“We made it clear from the beginning that Indiana is open for business. I’m thrilled to sign Senate Bill 27 to create the framework to build a new world-class stadium in Northwest Indiana. Now let’s get this across the goal line. ” With Indiana making such a strong push, Illinois has ramped up on their end by setting a December 3 deadline, which is the end of the fall veto session.

"The reality is the end of the fall veto session, which is Dec. 3, has to be the deadline, because if you allow it to go into the next legislative session, as we all know in Illinois, nothing gets done until the last week of May," Ganis said. "And there is no expectation that Indiana is going to wait around another six months.

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" A bill in the Illinois Senate did pass in June, which would allow the city to create a publicly owned stadium and allow the Bears to finance it. Officials are still discussing where taxpayer money will go and how much the Bears would pay in rent. Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.

Sam has over six years of experience in the sports media industry with a focus on sports betting, covering lines, trends, shopping lines, and finding the most obscure betting specials. He joined SI as a part of their sports prediction market coverage. He’s a Florida State grad where he majored in Editing, Writing, and Media. He’s also covered college sports for The Sporting News.