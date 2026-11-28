Indiana is 8-0 in men's basketball for the first time since before the world had heard of Covid. Are the Hoosiers truly turning things around?

Nov 27, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Aiden Sherrell reacts after making a three-point basket against the Bowling Green Falcons during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect No, beating Bowling Green the day after Thanksgiving isn't going to be looked back on as a grand statement, but Indiana took care of business to improve to 8-0 for the first time since the 2019-2020 season on Friday night. Bryce Lindsey and Aiden Sherrell led the way in scoring, while Sherrell added nine rebounds. Markus Burton added 12 points and dished out four assists in the win.

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While Bowling Green isn't going to threaten a deep March run of any kind, it did give Indiana a look at a zone defense that will be useful to have played against as the year goes on. Indiana was able to split the zone with regularity, play a quality inside-out game, and make things uniteresting rather quickly against Bowling Green. Indiana was able to get the free-throw line with regularity as it was on the offensive.