Indian Rupee Weakened by Economic Slowdown and FII Outflows

The Indian Rupee (INR) weakened on Monday, snapping a two-day winning streak due to a combination of factors including a sluggish Indian economy, continued outflows from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), and recent rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Despite these challenges, the RBI's intervention and falling crude oil prices are expected to provide some support to the INR.

The Indian Trade Balance is scheduled to be released later on Monday, while on the US front, Federal Reserve officials Patrick Harker and Michelle Bowman are set to speak. Notably, US markets will be closed on Monday for President's Day. Despite a slight decrease in Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation to 2.31% in January from 2.37% in December, a sustained rally in the domestic market is unlikely due to the ongoing sell-off by FIIs. Experts suggest that a decline in both the US dollar and US bond yields is necessary to attract FIIs back as buyers. Last week, US President Donald Trump mentioned that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered to discuss easing tariffs and increasing US oil and gas imports to reduce the trade deficit between the two nations. On Friday, the US Census Bureau reported that US Retail Sales declined by 0.9% in January, falling short of market expectations, while Industrial Production increased by 0.5% in January, surpassing estimations. Technically, the USD/INR pair remains bullish, supported above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). However, further consolidation is possible as the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around the midline. Immediate resistance for USD/INR is seen at the 87.00 psychological level, with sustained gains potentially targeting an all-time high near 88.00 and beyond. On the downside, initial support is at 86.35, while a break below this level could push the pair down to 86.14





