Indian Paranormal Horror ‘Numinous’ Wraps, Fearfolks Takes First Look to AFM (EXCLUSIVE)

Hindi horror film ‘Numinous,’ directed by paranormal investigator Jay Alani, has wrapped filming with Fearfolks unveiling a first look at AFM.

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The story opens with police responding to a property in remote Himachal Pradesh, where they find a gutted structure and a body seated upright inside. When the family disputes the official verdict, they bring in a paranormal investigator whose inquiry uncovers something well beyond the reach of conventional crime.

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“I’m most looking forward to making the audience feel like they’ve stepped into an investigation they shouldn’t be part of,” said Alani. “Jay’s hand at horror feels fearless,” added Hans Audric Estialbo, CEO of Fearfolks. “‘Numinous’ is a horror film that we know will resonate with the new generation of cinemagoers in India, the region, and the world. ” The first look arrives as Indian horror has grown into one of the country’s most commercially dominant genres.

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“Stree 2” posted $91 million globally, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise remains a box office force – the third installment crossed $44.9 million – and supernatural thriller “Shaitaan” took $22.7 million. On the festival circuit, Malayalam folk-horror “Bramayugam” screened at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, while “Sister Midnight” debuted at Cannes. Alani has built a substantial presence beyond the camera, through TEDx talks, podcasts, and international media appearances. His documented case files have accumulated millions of views across platforms.

His published titles include “Haunted,” “The Paranormal Boy,” and “The Haunted Doorway. ” Fearfolks previously brought Thailand’s “Death Whisperer” franchise – that country’s highest-grossing horror franchise – to India, and also distributed A24’s “Mother Mary. ” The company is additionally set to distribute the Blumhouse production “River” and Neon’s “Artificial” in Thailand.

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