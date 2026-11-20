Nikhil Gupta receives 235 months for conspiracy to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The sentencing highlights geopolitical tensions involving India and Punjab separatists.

A Manhattan federal court sentenced 55-year-old India n national Nikhil Gupta to 235 months in prison on Friday for orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot against prominent Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The sentence, which exceeds 19 and a half years, concludes a legal chapter that began with Gupta's arrest in Prague and subsequent extradition to the United States in June 2023.

Core Details Of The Conspiracy

Gupta pleaded guilty in February to three conspiracy charges related to his attempt to hire a hitman to assassinate Pannun, a U.S. citizen and lawyer who advocates for Punjab independence. The plot unfolded when Gupta paid $15,000 online in 2023 to an individual he believed was a contracted assassin. This individual was actually an undercover officer from the Drug Enforcement Administration. Gupta was arrested in Prague and has remained in custody without bail since his extradition to the United States.

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Pannun Alleges India Involvement

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun addressed the court with a lengthy statement, accusing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of orchestrating the plot. Pannun described Gupta as a foot soldier acting at the direction of Modi's administration, which he claims opposes the Sikh independence movement. Pannun stated that the Indian government wanted him dead because he openly leads the campaign for Punjab's independence and defies intimidation. He added that his life belongs entirely to his people and he is willing to die for their freedom.

Defense Denies Broader Links

Isabelle Kirshner, the defense attorney for Nikhil Gupta, argued during the sentencing that her client was not involved in other international incidents. She denied Gupta's connection to the June 2023 killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia, Canada. Although Gupta discussed this death with the undercover officer, Kirshner characterized his comments about assassination attempts in Nepal and Pakistan as mere puffery. She portrayed Gupta as a hardworking husband and father who previously volunteered at an orphanage before becoming entangled in the criminal scheme.

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Courtroom Reactions And Family Impact

Gupta expressed remorse in Manhattan federal court, apologizing to Pannun, the communities he hurt, and his own family. He has not seen his relatives since before his arrest three years ago, and they watched the sentencing proceedings via an internet hookup from India. Judge Victor Marrero informed Gupta that he will face deportation to India once he completes his prison sentence. The judge's ruling ensures that Gupta will remain incarcerated for nearly two decades before potentially being returned to his country of origin.

Protests And Ongoing Threats

Outside the courthouse, protesters gathered with yellow and blue flags representing an independent Punjab, which they hope to rename the Democratic Republic of Khalistan. Demonstrators marched around a makeshift prison cell displaying photo illustrations of Narendra Modi and Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah in handcuffs. Earlier in August, Pannun had announced that the FBI and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police warned him of a new credible threat to his life, underscoring the ongoing geopolitical tensions surrounding the Sikh separatist movement.