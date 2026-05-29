Indian Migrant Sentenced to 10 Years for Role in Nebraska Child Sex Trafficking Ring

An illegal migrant from India received a decade-long prison sentence without parole for sex trafficking two minor girls at an Omaha motel, in a case that uncovered a broader pattern of exploitation linked to certain ethnic business networks.

Kavankumar Patel , an illegal migrant from India , has been sentenced to a ten-year prison term for his involvement in a child sex-trafficking ring based in Omaha , Nebraska .

The 27-year-old native of Gujarat, India, was convicted on two counts of sex trafficking of a minor. The sentencing, which includes no possibility of parole, was announced by the Department of Justice. The investigation began when Omaha police were initially responding to a theft case involving Patel.

However, during the course of that investigation, authorities uncovered a more sinister criminal operation. They brought in the Homeland Security Task Force, and a joint investigation led to the identification of two young girls, aged 15 and 16, who had been transported to an Omaha motel for the purpose of commercial sex. According to statements from the victims to investigators, they were forced to engage in sexual acts with hotel employees in exchange for reduced or complimentary hotel room rates.

The Department of Justice confirmed that several hotel employees later admitted to having sexual contact with the minors. Patel was one of those employees. This case highlights a broader, concerning pattern within certain segments of the U.S. hospitality industry. A significant number of hotels across the country are owned or operated by individuals from the Indian Patel community, an ethnic enclave with a substantial presence from coast to coast.

Reports and law enforcement observations indicate that this network frequently relies on a steady influx of cheap labor, often consisting of illegal migrants from India. There is a widespread belief among authorities that this reliance on undocumented workers creates conditions that facilitate other criminal activities, including prostitution and drug-related offenses. The vulnerability of these migrants, who are often in the country illegally, can make them both susceptible to exploitation and potentially complicit in furthering illicit enterprises.

Following the rescue of the victims, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations emphasized the commitment of law enforcement to protect vulnerable individuals. The statement underscored the urgency of reporting suspected human trafficking, saying, The United States Attorney's Office and our law enforcement partners will never tire of working as hard as we need to work to protect the most vulnerable victims in our communities.

The Homeland Security Task Force rescued these children from a living nightmare, and anyone with knowledge or suspicion of human trafficking in our communities should reach out to state or federal law enforcement immediately to report those concerns and to be part of the effort to free all of Nebraska's victims of human trafficking. The investigation did not end with Patel's conviction. Several other individuals were arrested and are facing prosecution for their alleged roles in the trafficking conspiracy.

Those charged include Eduardo Jose Perdomo, 36; Michel Martinez-Gonzalez, 28; and Alfredo Zambrano-Hurtado, 24. All three face two counts of conspiracy to commit human trafficking and two counts of sex trafficking of minors by force, fraud, and/or coercion.

Additionally, Sumit Chaudhari, 23, and Vishal Goswami, 31, were each charged with two counts of sex trafficking of minors by the use of force, fraud, or coercion. The U.S. Attorney's Office highlighted the severity of the charges, noting that a conviction for human trafficking carries a maximum potential penalty of life in prison, a $250,000 fine, and a term of supervised release that could extend for life.

These cases represent a coordinated effort between federal and local agencies to dismantle trafficking networks and deliver justice for the victims





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