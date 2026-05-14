Indian Man Catapulted 40ft Into the Air During a Violent Storm

An Indian man named Nanhe Miya was catapulted 40ft into the air after the roof he was clinging to during a ferocious storm was torn off by gale-force winds. Miya miraculously survived the terrifying ordeal but sustained injuries after falling to the ground. The incident took place in the Bamiyana village close to the local police station.

An India n man was catapulted 40ft into the air after the roof he was clinging to during a ferocious storm was torn off by gale-force winds .

Nanhe Miya, from Bareilly, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, miraculously survived the terrifying ordeal on Wednesday but sustained injuries after falling to the ground. Footage shared on social media purportedly shows Miya holding onto a tin roof when a powerful gust of wind suddenly blows over the structure, sending it flying. Miya, who was holding onto a rope attached to the roof, is suddenly flung through the air before plunging to the ground.

The incident took place in the Bamiyana village close to the local police station. Speaking to NDTV from his hospital bed, Miya said: 'It was 30-40 feet high. I don't know where I fell. I was at least 50 feet away.

' He said he had been gripping onto a rope, hoping it would keep him grounded, but it snapped in the powerful wind. The incident came as a violent storm bringing rain and hail scythed across India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, killing more than 100 people.

Storms are common in the northern state during the hot season from March to June before monsoon rains bring respite, but Wednesday's storm injured 59 people, damaged 87 homes, and killed 114 livestock, authorities said. At least 104 people died in about a dozen districts, the worst hit being the area around the Hindu pilgrimage city of Prayagraj. Television images showed uprooted trees and billboards swept onto cars in the aftermath of the storm.

Falling trees and collapsing walls also claimed some lives. Emergency teams were deployed across the affected areas and homes, crops and power infrastructure were widely damaged, particularly in rural districts. Miya miraculously survived the terrifying ordeal on Wednesday but sustained injuries. In Prayagraj district, residents described panic as strong winds tore through neighbourhoods.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of the state told officials to help survivors and distribute financial aid within 24 hours, authorities said





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India Storm Gale-Force Winds Nanhe Miya Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Bharatiya Janata Party Financial Aid Emergency Teams Homes Crops Power Infrastructure Rural Districts Panic Strong Winds Tornado

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