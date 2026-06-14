Indian H-1B Worker Paid Employer $100,000 to Keep Job, Lawsuit Claims

A lawsuit filed by the Banias Law firm claims that an Indian H-1B contract worker paid his employer almost $100,000 to keep his Michigan job, which provided him with a path to a green card and citizenship.

An Indian H-1B contract worker paid his employer almost $100,000 to keep the Michigan job that provided him with a path to a green card and citizenship, according to a lawsuit filed by the Banias Law firm.

Sai Jitender Kalagara and Progress Solutions Inc. recruited and hired plaintiff Rishi Meesala, then successfully petitioned for him to join their team on an H-1B visa. Things looked up for Plaintiff, but Defendants then started demanding Plaintiff pay his own salary. Defendants also refused to provide Plaintiff pay stubs, which are necessary for H1B holders to transfer to a different H-1B employer, unless Plaintiff paid them.

Then, when Plaintiff pushed back, they threatened him with ICE, threatened his father, and continued to refuse to pay him. These acts constitute labor trafficking, forced labor, and document servitude, which are crimes. The white-collar H-1B population is huge - roughly 750,000 contract workers plus roughly 250,000 spouses on H4EAD work permits - and the abuse is nationwide, routine, profitable, and deeply damaging to Americans who want decent salaries, working conditions, and career prospects.

Like many Indians before him, Rishi jumped from the OPT program to the renewable, mixed-skill H-1B program in October 2024. But on his first H-1B day at the company, Kalagara placed Rishi on the 'bench,' told him they would not pay him while he was on the bench, and demanded cash payments from Rishi. Progress and Kalagara know that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services requires regular payrolls to be run for any extension or transfer H-1B application.

Thus, by threatening to forgo payroll, Progress and Kalagara were implicitly threatening Rishi with his immigration status. If they didn't run Rishi's payroll, Rishi would not be able to maintain, extend, or transfer his H-1B. Rishi thus delivered approximately $8,800 in cash to Progress's Plano office under threat of losing his immigration status. Defendants owe Rishi at least $97,248.94 in unpaid wages and coerced payments, the lawsuit says.

The competition is brutal for poor Indians, many of whom go deeply into debt - often with government-backed loans - to fund their OPT work permits and living costs in the United States. The debts are usually backed by mortgaged family property and cannot be paid off unless the Indian keeps a job in the United States. But the payoffs can be huge, partly because some land very well-paid jobs in the tech sector, the Fortune 500, and Silicon Valley.

The elite jobs provide high salaries to the next wave of similar-background Indian fortune-seekers. It would be a career transformation for me, India student Ravi Bushan said. Most Indians, however, get sweatshop jobs in a pyramid of 'bodyshop' subcontractors where they work long hours for low wages as leased workers to other Indian-run subcontractors. Their programs allow cooperating ethnic Indian CEOs to gain huge profits by importing desperate H-1B workers to underbid normal American contractors and their American professional workforce.

American C-Suite executives do not publicly complain about the H-1B abuse, partly because their peers stand to gain from stock bonuses created by perceived or real payroll savings. And many buy their way into the workplace abuse - because the H-1B program allows Indian migrants to climb a career ladder all the way to U.S residency and citizenship.

In contrast, Americans can trump the abuser by simply finding another job. That prize is immeasurably valuable because it allows Indians to transform into independent American citizens - and to grant that amazing transformation to their close family, and all of their descendants. Indian graduates know before they ever leave India that they will have to pay every rung on the ladder to get here and stay here, said Jay Palmer, co-founder of the Banias Law firm.

The H-1B is a vehicle out of poverty-stricken India, but how would they go back once they have tasted the fruits of suburban America? Who can blame them? The gulf between India and the United States gives CEOs huge leverage to exploit their U.S.-based Indian workers, he said. Indian staffing agencies and businesses continue to operate as if they are in the Wild West, he added





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