'Carretera Austral,' about three Indian friends on a remote Patagonian road, eyes a southern Chile shoot via Spherecho Productions and Praxia.

Three friends from India take on one of the most remote roads on the planet in “Carretera Austral – A Journey to the End of the World,” a fiction feature that Mumbai-based Spherecho Productions plans to shoot in southernin Goa.

Praxia, headquartered in the southern Chilean town of Puerto Varas, was represented by founder Amanda Puga Salman. Ranaksh Rana represented Spherecho. Music Industry Moves: Felipe Holguin Named CEO of Universal Music Latin America and Iberian Peninsula The Carretera Austral, or Route 7, winds south through Chilean Patagonia, and the letter bills it as “the loneliest road in the world.

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” The trio’s journey takes them farther and farther from the rest of the world, and in the process they come closer to who they really are. Megha Das, who also goes by Megha Rana and is a member of India’s Screenwriters Association, wrote the script. The title is tentative. Spherecho intends to film across one or more of four regions: Araucanía, Los Ríos, Los Lagos and Aysén.

Praxia, for its part, plans to back local production in Chile’s regions and to explore co-production options that could get the film made. The project comes amid a push by Chile to court Indian filmmakers.

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Then-President Gabriel Boric pitched the country as a shooting destination at a Shoot in Chile event in Mumbai during his April 2025 state visit to India, and an audiovisual co-production treaty between the two countries is now in its final stage of negotiation, according to Chile’s trade commissioner to India, Jorge Loyola Castro. It follows another India-Chile letter of intent signed in Goa this week.

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