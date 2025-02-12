Indian Deportation Sparks Outrage: Concern Over Migrant Treatment on US Military Flights

A US military flight deporting Indian migrants to India has sparked outrage in India due to allegations of mistreatment during the journey. Opposition lawmakers staged protests, demanding a response from the government and highlighting the plight of Indian migrants.

A U.S. military plane carrying Indian migrants arrived Wednesday in a northern Indian city, marking the first such flight to the country as part of a deportation effort. The incident has sparked outrage in India, where opposition lawmakers staged protests, condemning the reported mistreatment of the deportees during their journey. Renuka Chowdhury, a lawmaker in the Congress party, alleged that the deportees were “handcuffed, had their legs chained and even struggled to use the washroom.

” Her colleague, Gaurav Gogoi, called it “degrading.” US civilian authorities also shackle migrants by their ankles and wrists, but deportation flights to India are rare. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had three flights to the city of Amritsar last year, according to Witness at the Border, an advocacy group that tracks flight data. One deportee, Jaspal Singh, stated that the immigrants’ handcuffs and leg chains were removed only at the Amritsar airport in India. Singh, 36, said they initially believed they were being taken to another camp in the U.S. and only discovered their deportation once on the plane. “The flight was into 8-9 hours and an officer informed (us) that we are being deported” to India, he said. Opposition lawmakers, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, also protested outside the Parliament as they demanded a response from the government. Some wore handcuffs and carried placards that read: “Humans, not prisoners.”Gandhi uploaded a video showing another deportee, Harvinder Singh, as saying they were handcuffed and their feet chained for 40 hours. “We were not allowed to move an inch from our seats. It was worse than hell,” he said.Later Thursday, India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told the Parliament’s upper house that U.S. regulations have allowed for the use of restraints since 2012, both on military and civilian flights. He said the U.S. authorities have informed them that women and children are not restrained. “There has been no change, I repeat, no change, from past procedure for the flight undertaken by the U.S.” on Wednesday, he said. Jaishankar said the government was engaging the U.S. authorities to “ensure that the returning deportees are not mistreated.” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to visit Washington next week. Trump and Modi discussed immigration in a phone call last week and a spokesperson at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi said enforcing immigration laws was critical for the country’s national security and public safety. “It is the policy of the United States to faithfully execute the immigration laws against all inadmissible and removable aliens,” Christopher Elms said.Indian authorities revealed that 15,668 Indian nationals have been deported back to India from the U.S. since 2009. The recent incident has highlighted the plight of Indian migrants seeking a better life in the U.S. and the challenges they face when their immigration status is questioned





njdotcom / 🏆 282. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

DEPORTATION INDIA UNITED STATES IMMIGRATION HUMAN RIGHTS PROTESTS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

India's Opposition Protests Deportation of Indian Immigrants in ShacklesIndian opposition lawmakers staged a protest outside Parliament, condemning the reported mistreatment of Indian immigrants during their deportation from the United States. Lawmakers, some wearing shackles, demanded government answers and called for a discussion on the deportation. They cited reports that deportees had their arms and legs shackled during the flight and faced difficulty even using the washroom.

Read more »

Trump's Mass Deportation Plan Sparks Fears Among FarmersPresident-elect Donald Trump's plan to deport undocumented immigrants is causing concern among farmers who rely heavily on this workforce. Nearly half of agricultural workers in the U.S. are undocumented immigrants, and experts warn that mass deportations could significantly harm farm production and the economy.

Read more »

Military Aircraft Used for Deportation Sparks Controversy in El PasoThe use of military aircraft by the Department of Defense to deport individuals has sparked controversy and concern among El Paso residents and legal experts. Immigration attorney Constance Wannamaker expressed surprise at the involvement of military resources in deportations, advising individuals to exercise their right to remain silent and request an attorney. Local residents also voiced concerns about the use of military force for deportation, feeling it should be handled by border patrol or ICE. Congressman Tony Gonzales confirmed that the military assisted ICE with deporting 80 Guatemalan nationals.

Read more »

Trump's Gaza Deportation Proposal Sparks Global OutragePresident Donald Trump's suggestion to forcibly relocate the civilian population of Gaza has ignited widespread condemnation from international leaders and sparked debate about the future of the region.

Read more »

Selena Gomez's Deportation Video Sparks Debate: 'I Know You're Gonna Struggle With This Concept'Selena Gomez's emotional video about deportations has ignited a fierce debate, with one woman calling out the hypocrisy of those who dismiss her concern as being 'out of touch.' The TikTok user argues that caring about issues that don't directly impact you is a sign of empathy and decency. She highlights the contributions of undocumented immigrants to society and challenges the notion that they should only be cared for when they personally benefit someone.

Read more »

Selena Gomez's Deportation Video Sparks Debate: Empathy vs. Out-of-Touch?Selena Gomez's tearful video about deportations has sparked a debate about empathy and privilege. While some criticize her perceived lack of understanding, others defend her right to care about immigration issues.

Read more »