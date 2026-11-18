Oman maritime authorities rescued 24 Indian seafarers from the LPG tanker Tara Gas after it suffered a projectile strike and fire in the Strait of Hormuz.

Oman has successfully rescued twenty-four Indian crew members from the Panama-flagged LPG tanker Tara Gas following a projectile attack that ignited a severe fire on board the vessel. The Oman Maritime Security Centre confirmed the rescue operation on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, bringing the seafarers to safety in the port city of Khasab. The incident occurred approximately two nautical miles off the Musandam Peninsula in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. This coordinated evacuation effort underscores the immediate response capabilities of Omani maritime authorities in the face of escalating regional hostilities. Emergency teams worked swiftly to ensure the safe extraction of the entire crew from the burning ship.

The LNG tanker Tara Gas, owned by the Marshall Islands-based entity Global Gas, was struck by a projectile that caused the onboard fire. Sources indicated that the attack on the Tara Gas took place on November 16, 2026, before the successful rescue operation began the following day. Two of the Indian seafarers required medical attention and were subsequently admitted to a hospital in Khasab. This city serves as the administrative center for the Musandam governorate and has become a key location for maritime emergency responses. Further medical details regarding the extent of their injuries were not immediately disclosed by local authorities.

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A ministry statement released on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the continuing incidents of attacks on shipping traffic in the area. The statement noted that these actions pose a serious threat to the safety of civilian seafarers operating in the region. The strategic waterway has seen a surge in hostile incidents over recent weeks, compounding the dangers faced by every voyage through this critical global energy chokepoint. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has been informed of the situation and is actively monitoring the welfare of its citizens. Diplomatic channels between New Delhi and Muscat remain open to address the safety of affected nationals.

The attack on the Tara Gas highlights a concerning escalation in violence targeting commercial shipping in the region. The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping are deeply worrisome, according to official statements. These hostile actions underscore the volatile security environment currently prevailing in the Gulf waters. Maritime analysts emphasize that the safety of commercial vessels remains a top priority for all flag states and port authorities involved. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with maritime transit in sensitive geopolitical zones. Shipping companies and insurers are likely to review risk assessments for vessels operating in the Strait of Hormuz.

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Compounding the tension in the region, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency reported earlier on Tuesday that the crew of another tanker passing through the Strait of Hormuz was unaccounted for. This second attack occurred north of Khasab and was described as a separate incident from the one involving the Tara Gas. The UK agency did not provide specific details regarding the identity of the second vessel or the outcome of that engagement. These simultaneous or near-simultaneous events highlight the coordinated nature of threats in the area. The lack of immediate information from both Oman and the UK agency indicates that investigations into the nature and origin of these projectiles are ongoing.

Ship tracking data from the MarineTraffic platform shows that the Tara Gas last reported its position on September 26 off the coast of Oman. This timeline suggests the vessel had been navigating the region for some time prior to the incident. The vessel's owner, listed in maritime databases as Global Gas, was based in the Marshall Islands but could not be reached for immediate comment regarding the attack. The owner's inability to provide immediate comment adds to the uncertainty surrounding the specific circumstances of the strike. Maritime industry observers are closely watching for further updates from the owner and insurance providers.

The safety of the Indian crew remains the primary focus for both Omani and Indian diplomatic channels. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the projectile strike and identify the perpetrators. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with maritime transit in sensitive geopolitical zones. The international shipping community is calling for increased security measures to protect commercial vessels from similar attacks. The resolution of this incident and the subsequent investigation will likely influence future security protocols for the Strait of Hormuz.