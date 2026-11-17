Indian actress-director Nandita Das and Syrian star Taim Hassan to be honored by Doha Film Festival.

Das has acted in more than 40 feature films, starting with Deepa Mehta’s “Fire,” which depicts a relationship between two women in an Indian household.

She’s subsequently worked with top Indian directors such as Mrinal Sen, Shyam Benegal, Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Rituporno Ghosh and Mani Ratnam. Her directorial debut “Firaaq” — about the aftermath of the 2002 sectarian carnage in Gujarat, where 3,000 Muslims were killed — played at Toronto in 2008 and went on to travel widely and score many awards. She’s been a member of the main jury at Cannes Film Festival twice, in 2005 and 2013.

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Hassan’s more recent work includes the show “Taj” , in which he plays a boxer resisting the French occupation of Syria; hit political drama “Under the Seventh Ground” ; and thriller series “Mawlana” .

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“Cinema transcends borders, challenges perceptions and brings us closer to our shared humanity. Nandita Das and Taim Hassan represent the very best of this power,” said Doha Film Institute CEO Fatma Hassan Alremaihi, who also heads the festival.

“Their remarkable artistry, courage of expression and unwavering commitment to authentic storytelling resonates far beyond geographical and cultural boundaries. ” As previously announced, Yemeni-Scottish filmmaker Sara Ishaq’s timely drama “The Station” — which looks at the impact of Yemen’s civil war on the country — is set to open the revamped event’s second edition, which will run Nov. 19-27 in the Qatari capital.

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