US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Wednesday Washington would cap tariffs on Indian imports at 17% if an agreement was reached, averting a rise to 25%.

India and the US are close to wrapping up a long-anticipated trade deal, Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said Friday, signaling progress in talks as both sides seek to avert higher US tariffs on India n imports.

Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal said his country’s trade deal with the U.S. “is not taking shape. ”The comments came after US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Wednesday Washington would cap tariffs on Indian imports at 17% if an agreement was reached, averting a rise to 25%.

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“The US trade deal is close to culmination,” Goyal told an industry conference in an online speech. “The process and pathway, which was always something which held back finalizing the deal, is now taking some shape. ” U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Washington would cap tariffs on Indian imports at 17% if an agreement was reached.