India's Women's Premier League (WPL) Goes From Strength to Strength

The Women's Premier League (WPL) is rapidly becoming a global force in women's cricket, attracting massive investment, record player salaries, and a surge in fan popularity. This article delves into the WPL's meteoric rise, highlighting its impact on the sport and the inspiration it provides for young girls in India and beyond.

These surreal scenes were once unimaginable in India, where women's cricket had developed slowly due to underfunding and cultural norms. The terraces filled with color were dotted by many young girls undoubtedly inspired by the deeds of some of the very best women cricketers on the planet. For the record, Royal Challengers Bangalore downed Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals and they celebrated mightily, but this was about so much more than merely crowning champions.

'The support we received last season, especially in Bangalore, was overwhelming,' reflected Lanning, arguably the GOAT of women's cricket.'It’s great to see the women’s game getting this level of recognition, and a tournament like WPL plays a crucial role in growing the sport globally.' The WPL had grown in popularity a lot faster than expected despite the huge amounts of money invested into this tournament hailed as a game-changer. Serious investment has been put into the WPL, whose five teams fetched $572 million on the back of Viacom 18 forking out $116 million for the media rights for the next five years. Entering its third season, the WPL is looking to cement its standing and continue to build a legion of fans. The all-powerful Indian governing body has been encouraged by the success and decided to expand underlining the tournament's rapid rise. It has grown in length to a month-long tournament and this season there is also geographical expansion to Vadodara and Lucknow with the WPL undoubtedly set to also increase in teams in the future. Remuneration for players is astronomical. Top players receive $400,000 and in the recent auction Mumbai's Simran Shaikh was snapped up for $224,000, while veteran West Indian Deandra Dottin received $200,000 from Gujarat.'For young girls to see what’s possible and what the pathway is to play for franchises all over the world and for the country is inspiring,' Lanning said.'It gives you something to work towards and achieve. 'The development and improvement of so many players to watch has been incredible. They have been getting better just with the opportunity the WPL gives them.' As Australian star Beth Mooney stroked the first boundary of the season on Friday in Vadodara, excited fans in new surroundings were ready to go stir crazy for a tournament going from strength to strength





ForbesWomen / 🏆 477. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WOMEN's CRICKET WPL INDIA INVESTMENT FAME ATHLETES INSPIRATION GLOBAL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CNBC's Inside India newsletter: Could Musk make it worse for India?Card-description

Read more »

The Authority Gap: Why Women Are Taken Less Seriously - Women’s Media CenterThis dismissal and underestimation of women can no longer continue.

Read more »

CNBC's Inside India newsletter: A slowing economy hasn't dimmed India's allure at DavosIndian prime minister Narendra Modi had plans for India become a $5 trillion economy by 2025. The country is still over $1 trillion short of this target.

Read more »

Trans ACLU lawyer slammed for calling cisgender women 'non-transgender women'House Speaker Mike Johnson declared on Nov. 20 that women’s facilities in the Capitol complex are reserved for biological females, as Congress is poised to swear in its first openly transgender rep.

Read more »

Afghan women’s group hails court's move to arrest Taliban leaders for persecution of womenAn Afghan women's group is welcoming the decision by the International Criminal Court to arrest Taliban leaders for their persecution of women.

Read more »

'Nasty' Women Beware: Trump's History of Demeaning and Silencing WomenFrom Mariann Edgar Budde to Kamala Harris, 'Nasty' Women Beware: President Donald Trump's History of Demeaning and Silencing Women

Read more »