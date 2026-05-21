India's Rising Temperatures Linked to Climate Change, Disrupting Daily Life

The India Meteorological Department forecast maximum temperatures Thursday of around 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) in the capital, New Delhi, where authorities have opened temporary 'cooling zones' to help people cope. The extreme heat has disrupted daily life across several northern states, with roads and markets closing in the afternoons and farmers working at night due to unbearable daytime conditions. Health authorities urged people to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and seek medical help if they experience symptoms such as dizziness or high fever. Cooling shelters have been set up across the capital to provide relief from the heat. Climate experts say India's rising temperatures are part of a broader global pattern linked to climate change, with all of its warmest years on record occurring in the last decade. The true number of heat-related deaths is likely in the thousands, but because heat is often not listed on death certificates, many deaths are associated with it.

The India Meteorological Department forecast maximum temperatures Thursday of around 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) in the capital, New Delhi, where authorities have opened temporary ' cooling zones ' to help people cope.

The extreme heat has disrupted daily life across several northern states, with roads and markets closing in the afternoons and farmers working at night due to unbearable daytime conditions. Health authorities urged people to stay indoors during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and seek medical help if they experience symptoms such as dizziness or high fever. Cooling shelters have been set up across the capital to provide relief from the heat.

Climate experts say India's rising temperatures are part of a broader global pattern linked to climate change, with all of its warmest years on record occurring in the last decade. The true number of heat-related deaths is likely in the thousands, but because heat is often not listed on death certificates, many deaths are associated with it





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India Meteorological Department Heat Wave Cooling Zones Heat-Related Illnesses Extreme Heat Disrupted Daily Life Roads And Markets Closing Farmers Working At Night Health Authorities Stay Indoors Stay Hydrated Seek Medical Help Cooling Shelters Climate Change Worsening Heat Heat-Related Deaths India's Rising Temperatures All Of Its Warmest Years On Record Last Decade

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