India's music economy generated $1.8 billion in 2025, up 45% from 2023, with independent artists taking 43% of streams, per an EY report.

AI Push and Short-Form Dramas Grow at Chinese Video Streamer iQIYI as Revenue Drops 10% and Adjusted Operating Profit ReturnsMusic generated an estimated INR17,400 crore worth of economic activity in India in 2025, 45% more than two years earlier, according to a new EY study backed by the Indian Performing Right Society in 2025, up from INR4,938 crore in 2023. Publishing and performance income rose 79% over the same stretch, climbing from INR628 crore to INR1,125 crore . Jimmy Fallon Works on Big Plays for NBC's 'Tonight': 'Fockers' After Football, L.A. Olympics, 75th Show Anniversary in 2029 Indians streamed close to six trillion tracks last year.

Independent artists took 43% of digital listening, compared with under 35% in 2023, a shift the report ties to rising appetite for regional-language and artist-driven music. The report, titled “It Is a Good Time to Be in Music: India’s Music Creator Economy Report Vol. 2,” also found that jobs in the organized segment rose 50% to between 60,000 and 70,000. Annual output of original songs climbed to between 22,000 and 27,000.

Also read Jesús López, Legendary Latin Music Executive, to Become a Chairman Emeritus at Universal Music Group

Live is growing too: India staged more than 130 days of concerts in 2025 that each drew over 10,000 people, double the 65 recorded in 2023. Scale has yet to translate into global clout. India slipped one place to 15th in IFPI’s recorded music revenue rankings and sits 23rd for music collections under CISAC.

Music revenue per head was $0.40, against $44.70 in the U.S. Of the 233 million Indians who streamed music in 2025, only 14 million to 16 million paid for a subscription. A survey of more than 5,900 JioSaavn users, conducted with the streamer and focused on Gen Z habits, showed music running through the day. Some 88% listen for at least an hour daily.

Advertisement

Travel , relaxing and work topped the list of listening occasions, with studying also featuring strongly. Creators are conflicted. While 75% believe there are more opportunities than before, 76% say those openings are getting harder to exploit. More platforms, direct reach and overseas audiences have arrived alongside unpredictable income, a fight for discoverability, complicated rights administration, higher marketing spend and new risks from AI.

, speaking at the launch, said the figures left him “very depressed. ” Of the roughly INR5,000 crore that reaches the production side, he estimated that composers, lyricists and singers receive less than INR1,000 crore .

“So something is seriously wrong even today. Seriously wrong,” he said. The report puts licensing compliance among eligible businesses at around 4%, the same figure Akhtar cited for hotels, restaurants, bars and events. He said he had proposed to the IPRS board that the government add a question on royalty payments to the GST form.

“So, it’s only lack of intention. Lack of intention,” Akhtar said.

“Could you imagine that someday you would need to patent the voices? ” Akhtar asked, adding that the family of the late singer Kishore Kumar receives nothing from the many songs now made in the singer’s voice, and calling for new international rules to deal with AI.

“India’s music economy is creating significant value, but its long-term success will be measured by how effectively that value reaches creators. Strengthening monetization avenues, rights management and export capabilities through creator education can help translate rising consumption into sustainable growth for the entire ecosystem,” said Ashish Pherwani, partner and media and entertainment leader at EY India.

Advertisement

The report’s wish list includes better rights awareness among creators, clearer royalty payouts, simpler compliance for shops, venues, events and public spaces, a one-stop licensing window and set rate cards where practical. It also proposes an export promotion council dedicated to music, and calls for closer work between government and industry, more regulatory certainty and formal training in music creation and management. Vasant Sangeet Dwar, the country’s first single-portal system for licensing public performances, went live in February 2026.

“India possesses a unique opportunity to emerge as one of the world’s leading music markets and cultural exporters. By nurturing talent across languages, regions, and genres, encouraging innovation while safeguarding creators’ rights, and building stronger bridges between culture and commerce, we can unlock the full potential of India’s music creator economy,” said Lily Pandeya, joint secretary at India’s Ministry of Culture.

The findings arrive alongside CISAC’s 2026 Global Collections Report, published in the organization’s centenary year, which showed music creator royalties worldwide up 11.9%. Digital collections rose 27.9% and now make up 45.6% of the total, while live and background music became creators’ second-biggest income source globally. Youssou N’Dour, vice-president of CISAC , said India’s music scene mirrors a worldwide shift in which creators are reaching audiences at unprecedented scale.

“The future of the industry will depend on ensuring that creators have the knowledge, rights and opportunities needed to build sustainable careers and continue enriching our societies through music,” he said. For a sense of what an export push could deliver, the report points to South Korea, where K-pop generated more than $3 billion in overseas music-led revenue in 2025.

Broadway Star Ryan McCartan to Star in Crime Drama ‘Only Good Feelings’ Berlin Winner Tatiana Huezo Close to Completing Road Movie ‘Galerna’ Following Awards Boost: ‘I’m Dying to Finish It’Kin in the Game: How the Rise of Family Office Investors Is Reshaping Media, Entertainment and Sports