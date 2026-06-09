India's Most Wanted Gangster Runs Extortion Empire From US and Canada via Student Visas

Lawrence Bishnoi's syndicate exploited student visas and asylum claims to establish bases in the US and Canada, from which they conducted extortion, murder, and drug trafficking across continents. Recent indictments reveal the scale of the operation, challenging narratives around illegal immigration.

Lawrence Bishnoi , one of India's most feared crime bosses, has been orchestrating a transnational criminal network from inside an Indian prison, with his operatives operating openly in the United States and Canada.

A federal indictment unsealed in California in November 2025 revealed that several members of his syndicate entered the US on student visas and asylum claims, exploiting legal immigration channels to set up safe havens. Once settled in quiet addresses in California and British Columbia, they rebuilt the criminal empires they had left behind, using encrypted apps to communicate with Bishnoi and carry out extortion, murder, and drug trafficking.

American and Canadian police have only now begun to catch up with the scale of this operation, which has been active for years. The case highlights a troubling gap in immigration enforcement. These individuals are not undocumented laborers; they are fugitives wanted in India for serious crimes, yet they entered the US legally and were able to file asylum claims that can drag on for years, delaying extradition.

From a rented apartment in California's Central Valley or a suburb near Vancouver, they can order a killing in India and remain confident that extradition will be slow. One former DHS officer noted that initially, they did not target Americans; they used North America as a safe base to commit crimes against people back home. But the model evolved. The same gangs that terrorized businessmen in Delhi began extorting shop owners in Sacramento.

The logistics networks that moved guns and cash started trafficking cocaine and fentanyl precursors, turning safe houses into headquarters for a full-fledged transnational criminal organization. The syndicate's reach is now acknowledged by three governments. The FBI calls it one of India's most wanted criminal networks; the Royal Canadian Mounted Police labels it a transnational criminal organization; and Indian police describe it as a syndicate spanning continents.

Bishnoi himself faces roughly eighty criminal cases under India's anti-terror law, penal code, and arms statutes. His younger brother, Anmol Bishnoi, was until recently the most important figure on American soil, keeping the syndicate running from California and arranging extortion before his removal to India in November 2025.

Other key figures include Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for the murder of singer Sidhu Moose Wala and remains in the US under an Interpol Red Notice, and Arsh Dala, a designated terrorist accused of targeted killings and narcotics smuggling. The growing cooperation between Indian, US, and Canadian authorities signals a recognition that these threats are not isolated but deeply interwoven into the fabric of North American society, often under the radar of immigration systems designed for legitimate travelers





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Lawrence Bishnoi Transnational Crime Student Visa Extortion Organized Crime

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