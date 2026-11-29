Ashutosh Gowariker's first IFFI, myth-powered winners, Spain and Chile treaty pushes and a 20-year-old Film Bazaar in a new Goa home: key takeaways.

India’s IFFI and WAVES Film Bazaar Takeaways: Ashutosh Gowariker’s First Edition, Myth-Powered Winners and a 20-Year-Old Market in a New Home, wrapped its 20th edition.

Ashutosh Gowariker, the “Lagaan” director, ran the festival for the first time, and the market moved to a new home. The festival screened 159 international films from 86 countries and 76 Indian titles under the banner “Stories Without Borders. ” Spain was Country of Honor, Russia was Partner Country and a BRICS showcase sat at the center of the program.

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Over at the market, Spanish, Chilean and Australian delegations pushed co-production ties, Indian ministries pitched the country as a shooting destination and South Asian independents chased partners, grants and audiences. Gowariker’s First IFFI Plays the Long Game Gowariker made no secret of his ambition. He wants filmmakers around the world to choose IFFI as the place to launch their films, and he thinks getting there could take five years.during the festival.