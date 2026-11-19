Henry Nicholls scored a cRucial century to lead Fresh Zealand's recovery against India at the Basin Reserve, capitalizing on a missed catch by Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant after India had reduced the hosts to 70 for 5.

Henry Nicholls struck his twelfth Test century at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on day one of the first Test against India, steering New Zealand from a precarious 70 for 5 in the 29th over to a commanding position by the close of play.

The turning point came in the final session through a costly fielding error. Devdutt Padikkal and Rishabh Pant both went for a catch off a top edge from Nicholls on a delivery bowled by Prasidh Krishna, and the ball dropped safely between them. That reprieve, given the quality of the delivery, stung India badly.

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India had won the toss and chosen to bowl first, and the early intent was sharp. Jasprit Bumrah and the seam movement from a fresh pitch with a characteristic green tinge helped reduce the home side to a precarious position, while Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep maintained pressure through disciplined line and length.

The momentum shifted as the session progressed and the new ball lost its firmness. Nicholls and Glenn Phillips then built a resilient partnership, with Nicholls combining dogged defence and his usual strokeplay, while Phillips punished an Indian attack that had tired and struggled to contain his free-scoring style.

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India's selection decisions drew considerable scrutiny. The tourists left out Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja from the playing eleven, and critics argued that Siraj could have offered more experience and control as the pitch deteriorated, while Jadeja's absence meant fewer chances to bring the stumps into play.

Prasidh Krishna struggled to execute captain Shubman Gill's plan to bounce the batters. He offered too many boundary opportunities, and his bouncer did not reach the intended height or line. Washington Sundar, selected to counter the left-handers with off-spin, was handled with ease by Nicholls and Phillips.

Nicholls, aged thirty-five, regained his place in the side following the retirement of Kane Williamson. He played a chanceless innings until the reprieve, and his century places him joint fifth on New Zealand's list of Test centuries alongside John Wright and Brendon McCullum.

The day began in typical Wellington fashion, with ambulance sirens, traffic congestion near the Mount Victoria tunnel and a distinct southerly breeze around the ground. Despite these distractions, the cricket remained the focus of the crowd throughout the opening day of the two-match series.

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As stumps were drawn with New Zealand's wickets intact and the partnership still powerful, the hosts held the upper hand. The day highlighted the resilience Test cricket demands and the challenge India faces in maintaining early pressure over extended periods, especially on surfaces that offer variable assistance as a match progresses.