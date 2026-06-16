India restricts Telegram over leak scandal ahead of medical entrance re-exam

The messaging platform faces temporary curbs until June 22 as authorities seek to prevent malpractice during re-examination for 2.3 million medical aspirants after last month's paper leak forced a cancellation.

The messaging platform faces temporary curbs until June 22 as authorities seek to prevent malpractice during re-examination for 2.3 million medical aspirants after last month's paper leak forced a cancellation.

FILE PHOTO: The federal National Testing Agency said that the direction has been issued for a “defined and limited period ending June 22.

" / Reuters India has issued directions restricting social media platform Telegram ahead of a crucial medical college entrance test scheduled for June 21, which was earlier cancelled following a paper leak. The federal National Testing Agency wrote on X on Tuesday that the direction has been issued for a “defined and limited period ending June 22.

"SpaceX makes blockbuster Wall Street debut in long-awaited public listingSpaceX makes blockbuster Wall Street debut in long-awaited public listingRussia denies monastery strike allegations after deadly attacks on UkraineStudents stage walkout during Stanford graduation speech by Google CEOIran national team's media staff unable to travel to World Cup after failing to obtain US visas





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