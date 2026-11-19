India halts finalizing a trade pact with the United States due to tariff uncertainties, while Canada approaches a finished agreement ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit.

India has paused the finalization of a major trade agreement with the United States due to unresolved tariff uncertainties, while simultaneously moving toward a completed deal with Canada. This divergence in diplomatic progress highlights the complex trade landscape as Washington and Ottawa compete for commercial influence in New Delhi. The delay stems from ongoing investigations by the Trump administration that create unpredictability for India n exporters.

US Trade Stalled By Tariff Uncertainty

Indian Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal stated that New Delhi cannot sign a deal with the United States until the Trump administration resolves uncertainty surrounding its tariffs. Agrawal made these comments during an event organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, emphasizing that countries require certainty regarding ongoing investigations before committing to agreements. He specifically noted that Section 301 investigations are already underway and are expected to be completed in a few weeks or months. The core issue is that any agreement signed without clarity on these investigations would be unstable and potentially disadvantageous for Indian businesses.

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Canada Nearing Finalized Agreement

In contrast to the stalled US negotiations, Canada is close to finalizing its own free trade agreement with New Delhi after years of interrupted talks that began in 2010. Indian High Commissioner to Canada Dinesh Patnaik confirmed this progress during a speech in Ottawa on November 17, organized by the Centre for Strategic Statecraft and the Canadian International Council. Patnaik suggested that a defense agreement could also be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Canada next month. This timing raises expectations in Ottawa that both nations could conclude their negotiations before the end of the year, potentially culminating in a broader partnership showcased at the G20 summit in Miami.

Historic Highs And Economic Disputes

The United States began its latest round of trade talks with New Delhi in February 2025, when President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi agreed to pursue an agreement aimed at increasing bilateral trade to $500 billion annually by 2030. Despite this ambitious goal, relations faced friction after Trump imposed tariffs of up to 50 percent on some Indian goods, including an additional 25 percent penalty linked to India's continued purchases of Russian oil. In 2025, the two countries exchanged $239.6 billion worth of goods and services, a 12.1 percent increase from the previous year, according to the Office of the United States Trade Representative. American companies exported $45.4 billion in goods to India, while the United States imported $103.8 billion in Indian products, resulting in a $58.4 billion goods trade deficit for Washington.

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Legal Challenges And Future Steps

Although the two governments appeared to reach a breakthrough in February 2026 with an interim framework to reduce American tariffs on Indian goods to 18 percent, the agreement was never formally signed. A subsequent Supreme Court ruling striking down Trump's emergency tariffs created fresh uncertainty over what duties Washington could impose. Jason Meeks, deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in New Delhi, described bilateral relations as being at a historic high and highlighted progress in energy, pharmaceuticals, and advanced technology. However, the Trump administration is still developing new import duties following the court ruling, and separate American investigations could result in additional charges on Indian products, keeping New Delhi cautious.

Strategic Competition For New Delhi

The juxtaposition of a near-finalized Canadian deal against a stalled American one places significant strategic pressure on New Delhi to balance its economic relationships. Prime Minister Modi's visit to Canada offers a clear pathway to secure a stable trade environment with Ottawa, while the lack of resolution on US tariffs creates a risk for long-term commercial planning with Washington. Indian businesses require predictable tariff structures before committing to any new agreements, making the outcome of the Section 301 investigations critical for the US-India partnership. The situation underscores the high stakes of global trade negotiations as major powers compete for market access and geopolitical alignment in South Asia.