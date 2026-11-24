Zee Studios' Girish Johar says India is poised for its highest box office since the pandemic, as a WAVES Film Bazaar panel weighs IP and pre-sales.

Marathi Crime Drama ‘Hurda – That Tight Green Top’ Puts a Journalist’s Masculinity Under the Microscope at WAVES Film BazaarIndia is poised for its highest box office since the pandemic, provided the remaining weeks of 2026 go as expected, Girish Johar, head of distribution and revenues at Zee Studios, said at Johar was speaking on a panel titled “One Film, Multiple Paydays: Extracting a Film’s Full Value,” which looked at the changing economics of filmmaking, the value of intellectual property and the need to find audiences across platforms.

Moderated by producer Vikramjit Roy, the panel also featured Ashish Saksena, COO of cinemas at BookMyShow, India’s leading ticketing platform; Aashish Singh, producer at Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment; and Esther Li, producer at Hong Kong-based Mirage Films. Pierce Brosnan Approves of Callum Turner as James Bond: He's 'So Strong' and I'm 'Eager to See' Who Becomes the Next 007 Tom Holland Says Starring in 'The Odyssey' Has Given Him an 'Ambition to See What Else Is Out There for Me' For Singh, IP stands for intellectual property, but in his head it is like an insurance policy.

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“So your intellectual property is actually your insurance policy for the future,” he said. “If you get it right, it can pay you through the years and pay your future generations. ” Singh acknowledged that producers typically acquire IP through buy-outs because they assume the financial risk, but said ownership and revenue-sharing were matters for negotiation. He advised writers to register their work with the Screenwriters Association .

Studios aim to recover 60% to 70% of a film’s budget through pre-sales, Singh said.

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“The pre-sales may not happen immediately, but over a period of time, with a certain star, with a certain genre of the film, you may be able to recover money through OTT , satellite, and music,” he said, adding that satellite sales had become challenging. Saksena said BookMyShow shares audience insights and market intelligence with producers, helping them see where a film is finding traction and where further marketing may be needed.

“We don’t like to think of a movie as a one-off, just being online for a short time,” he said. He encouraged independent filmmakers to consider transactional video-on-demand through BookMyShow Stream, as well as screening slots at the company’s Red Lorry Film Festival.

“You cannot pitch every film to everyone in India. You have to be very segmented and targeted,” he said. Offering an international perspective, Li cited the success in China of Indian films such as Aamir Khan’s wrestling drama “Dangal” and Vijay Sethupathi starrer “Maharaja. ” She said Chinese audiences appreciated their social concerns, inspirational qualities and distinctive humor.

“The love stories in Indian films are really romantic,” she said, describing the emotional experience of watching them in theaters as part of the appeal. Li advised independent filmmakers to develop a distinctive creative identity, with a unique voice, visual style and film language, while making sure audiences could relate to the emotions in their work.

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Speakers noted that Indian cinema was still waiting for an international breakout on the scale of Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” the 2019 Korean film that went on to win the best picture Oscar, which could open up new markets. Johar said the choice between a theatrical and a streaming release depended on the filmmaker’s point of view, the content and the budget.

“Audiences are loyal to content, IP, and characters,” he said, adding that stars were no longer the key factor in a film’s success. When small films want to get into the limelight, Johar said, “they want to scale from 200 screens to 1,000 screens, which can kill the film. ” He suggested that streaming fatigue had helped lift box office in India.

“At the end of the day, we all want a social gathering, we all want to watch movies on the big screen,” Johar said. “And if we give audiences stories which are relatable, which is what we are seeing, then we also see a huge upswing in box office.

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