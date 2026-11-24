Chile's trade commissioner says an India-Chile co-production treaty could land by next year as Quijote Films and We Are South eye Indian projects.

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Castro says the visit set the co-production negotiations in motion. In a joint statement issued during the trip, Boric and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi named audiovisual co-production among the areas where the two countries would look to work together. José Antonio Kast succeeded Boric as president in March.

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If something happens earlier, more than happy, but it’s a priority for Chile as well. ” The treaty is moving alongside a broader trade pact, the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. The two sides finalized its terms of reference during Boric’s visit and have held four rounds of talks since, the most recent in New Delhi in December 2025, according to India’s embassy in Santiago. India’s commerce secretary traveled to Chile in August to advance the negotiations.

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Bilateral trade grew from $3.84 billion in 2024 to $5.38 billion in 2025, with Indian imports of Chilean gold accounting for much of the rise. Chilean producers are already lining up. Giancarlo Nasi, producer and CEO of Quijote Films, which operates out of Santiago and Los Angeles, came off a strong 2025.

Quijote produced Diego Céspedes’ “The Mysterious Gaze of the Flamingo,” winner of the Un Certain Regard prize at Cannes, and co-produced Gabriel Mascaro’s Brazilian drama “The Blue Trail,” which took the Grand Jury Prize in Berlin.

“I love pushing the boundaries of what is possible and doing the craziest co-production that you can find. So co-producing with India would be ideal,” Nasi says. Without a treaty, Quijote gets around the gap by bringing in a partner from a third country that has a treaty with Chile. A French company on Ukrainian drama “Pamfir,” which played Cannes in 2022, allowed Quijote to tap the Chilean-French treaty.

A French company was also attached early on to John Trengove’s South African drama “The Smell of Apples,” which premiered at Toronto in September, and a French producer is on board the documentary Quijote is now making with Moroccan filmmaker Asmae El Moudir, who shared Cannes’ documentary prize for “The Mother of All Lies” in 2023. A direct treaty would remove that detour.

Nasi says the key is for Chile to build “a minoritarian co-production fund that is bigger and bigger and stronger so it can actually make a difference for an Indian production. ” A fan of Indian cinema since childhood, Nasi cites “RRR” and “The Lunchbox” as proof of its range. He has been receiving Indian projects, but has yet to find the right one.

Many come from Indian filmmakers living in the U.S. who want to tell stories of migration and return, often on mid-sized budgets with no state funding available to them. He would like to make a film that spans India, the U.S. and Chile.

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“There’s a crisis in the States in terms of financing independent movies because the distribution system of independent movies is changing,” Nasi says. “Theaters are more and more reserved to horror genre movies or big movies, so the independent dramas, they’re having trouble finding a place. ” Chile’s factual sector is also in the hunt.

Miguel Soffia, founder and director of Santiago-based We Are South, who has spent 15 years producing factual content with streamers and broadcasters around the world, is drawing up deal memos and contracts with a company he met at the market that is behind a hornbill film. The project is a natural history co-production about big cats – the puma, the snow leopard and the Eurasian lynx – spanning India, the Andes and Europe.

“We ran into a company here that was brilliant. They were doing the same stuff as us and it was just serendipity,” Soffia says. The project follows “Extremes of the Americas,” a six-part series on climate change that We Are South co-produced with Canada and shot in northern Canada and southern Chile.

Soffia is also developing a Pacific Ring of Fire project connecting Japan, the Philippines, Tahiti and New Zealand with the Americas through earthquakes, tsunamis and volcanoes, and has a potential Canadian co-producer at the market. Talking to Malaysian contacts, Soffia found that they share myths with Indigenous communities back home, in which oxen cause earthquakes in a struggle between land and sea.

“Of course, there’s a science basis to it, but there’s also a massive cultural phenomenon and human experience in common that we want to explore in that film,” he says.