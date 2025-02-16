Independent Voters Back Trump's Tax Cuts and Government Efficiency Plans

A Fox News Digital focus group revealed that independent voters strongly approve of President Donald Trump's promises to reduce taxes and eliminate wasteful government spending. Trump's discussion of these plans at the World Economic Forum in Davos resonated with the group, who also expressed support for his efforts to address fraud within government agencies like USAID.

Independent voters in a Fox News Digital focus group expressed approval for President Donald Trump 's pledges to reduce taxes and eliminate wasteful government spending. Voters responded positively to Trump's discussion of his plan during the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 23rd. Trump outlined his intention to streamline government operations and provide tax relief to families while at the event.

'I have promised to eliminate ten old regulations for every new regulation which will soon put many thousands of dollars back in the pockets of American families to further unleash our economy,' Trump stated. 'Our majorities in the House and Senate, which we also took along with the presidency — we are going to pass the largest tax cut in American history, including massive tax cuts for workers and family and big tax cuts for domestic producers and manufacturers. And we're working with the Democrats on getting an extension of the original Trump tax cuts, as you probably know by just reading any paper,' he continued.The focus group, comprising 75 Democrats, 49 independents, and 32 Republicans, displayed their reactions through blue, yellow, and red lines respectively. Independents and Republicans aligned with Trump's plan to save taxpayers money. Democrats initially showed slight disapproval but their response remained consistent throughout Trump's statements, according to the Fox News Dial. Lee Carter, a communications strategist and president of Maslansky + Partners, observed that Trump's proposals for deregulation and tax cuts resonated with the group. However, many participants expressed skepticism that these cuts would materialize. The group also reacted to Trump's discussion of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in an exclusive interview with Fox News' Bret Baier the previous Sunday. 'We have to solve the efficiency problem. We have to solve the fraud, waste, abuse, all the things that have gone into the government,' Trump asserted. 'You take a look at the USAID, the kind of fraud in there that you found significant damage. Well, we're talking about hundreds of millions of dollars of money that's going to places where it shouldn't be going, where if I read a list, you'd say, this is ridiculous and you've read the same lists and there are many that you haven't even seen. It's crazy. It's a big scam now.' 'There's some good money and we can do that through any one of a number. I think I'd rather give it to Marco Rubio over at the State Department. Let him take care of the few good ones. So I don't know if it's kickbacks or what's going on, but the people — look, I ran on this, and the people want me to find it. And I've had great help with Elon Musk, who's been terrific,' he continued. Independents and Republicans supported Trump's commitment to address 'fraud, waste, and abuse' within the federal government. The Democratic line remained stable initially before gradually declining.Carter described the group's response as 'fascinating.' 'His message of eliminating fraud, waste, abuse is working.' One participant commented, 'I actually work with USAID so I don't agree with entirely dismantling, but his messaging was very sensible and reasonable in terms of eliminating fraud and wasteful spending.' 'Even there, it makes sense,' Carter added. 'Trump is bringing common sense back to government. And if Democrats fail to understand this is how it is viewed, they will lose the debate.





