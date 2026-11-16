Independent MP Helen Haines Discharged From Hospital After Ambush

Independent federal MP Helen Haines has been discharged from The Alfred Hospital four weeks after an alleged vehicle attack in Wangaratta resulted in the amputation of both her legs.

Independent federal MP Helen Haines has been discharged from The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, marking a significant milestone four weeks after a violent alleged incident outside her Wangaratta office left her fighting for her life. The MP for the north-east Victorian seat of Indi lost both of her legs following a collision with a vehicle driven by 43-year-old Brendan Nugent on October 19. Hospital officials confirmed on Monday that Haines, who was airlifted to Melbourne in critical condition immediately after the event, is now stable enough to leave the intensive care unit. This discharge comes exactly one month after she was transferred to the specialized trauma center for rehabilitation and recovery from severe injuries sustained during the alleged assault.

Medical Recovery And Initial Wakefulness Details

Haines spent the initial weeks of her recovery at The Alfred Hospital, where medical teams worked to stabilize her condition after she suffered catastrophic limb trauma. Fellow crossbencher Allegra Spender recently shared specific details regarding Haines first moments of consciousness after emerging from a medically induced coma. Spender noted that Haines first words upon waking were not self-centered but focused entirely on the welfare of her staff members and expressed deep gratitude toward first responders, nurses, and bystanders who assisted during the crisis. This immediate reaction highlighted her enduring empathy and grace, traits that Spender described as defining characteristics of her time in parliament. Spender added that while peers view Haines as a benign force, she is also recognized as a potent catalyst for meaningful change within the legislative chamber.

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The Alleged Attack And Suspect Allegations

The violent event occurred outside the local federal office in Wangaratta when Brendan Nugent allegedly rammed his Toyota LandCruiser directly into Haines. Police have charged Nugent with multiple serious offenses, including dangerous driving causing serious harm and causing harm to a Commonwealth public official. He remains in custody as authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision. Reports from sources familiar with the investigation indicate that Nugent has consistently claimed he never intended to drive his vehicle into the MP. Investigators have noted that he insists his actions were driven by panic rather than premeditated malice, asserting that he holds no grudge against Haines despite the severity of the incident.

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Investigation Into Personal Connections And Motive

Police are currently exploring complex personal connections between the suspect and the victim to establish a clear motive for the attack. It has been revealed that Nugent father, Rod, and his partner, Christine Cunningham, have been friends with Helen Haines for more than two decades. Despite this long-standing friendship, police are investigating a potential rift within Nugent family. Evidence suggests that Mr. Nugent and Ms. Cunningham had not engaged in a civil conversation with Brendan Nugent for over four years. The last time they saw him was ten months prior, when he arrived unannounced at their family home. Victoria Police Commissioner Mike Bush confirmed to ABC Mildura that every line of inquiry remains open, including the possibility that the attack was a proxy action for family grievances.

Political Reaction And Future Legal Proceedings

Parliamentarians from across the political spectrum united to pay heartfelt tributes to Haines when the house sat for the first time a week after the attack. Her husband of 40 years, Phil, watched the proceedings from the gallery while a orange cut-out of a cockatoo was placed on her empty seat by fellow independent MP Zali Steggall. Steggall described Haines as the matriarch of the crossbench, honoring her role as a unifying figure among independent members. Meanwhile, Nugent father and Ms. Cunningham have been described as absolutely cooperating with the ongoing police investigation. The independent MP office has issued a statement requesting privacy for Haines and her family, declining to provide further health updates. Brendan Nugent is scheduled to reappear in Wangaratta Local Court on February 4 for a committal mention hearing as the legal process moves forward.