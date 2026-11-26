YOUR VIEWS: As our writer investigates the emerging issue of 50-plus people becoming unemployed with years left in their careers, our Members share their own situations, the ageist attitudes they have seen in the job market and what they’ve done to...

. Around 1 million young people are struggling to get into work, training or education. His large-scale report has recommended a suite of potential fixes, including incentives for businesses and, it’s not just the young people we need to worry about.

As lifespans are elongating, the job market is shrinking, and that is causing a new problem: NETERs.hiring environment they deemed “ageist” , issues getting back into work after a career break to take care of ageing parents and the fixes they have found. Independent Members were quick to speak up in the comments too.

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Many had faced the same issues that Mills had explored in her piece, shared opinions on how the UK landed with such a problem, and explained how they had managed to make a late-stage career shift work for them.