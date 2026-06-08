Independent Labels Merlin and Jamen Capital to Acquire Royalty Tech Platform Curve. Buy Facilitates European Regulators' Concerns over Upstream Data

Merlin a music label collective and Jamen Capital a music tech investment firm plan to acquire Curve a royalty tech processing platform currently owned by Downtown Music Group. The purchase is subject to approval by the European Commission and will benefit thousands of record labels distributors and publishing clients in over 100 countries. The deal fulfills a requirement European regulators outlined when they approved Universal Music Groups acquisition of Downtown over concerns that Curve could give Virgin upstream data about rival labels.

Independent music label collective Merlin and music tech investment firm Jamen Capital said on Monday June 8 they plan to buy Curve Royalty Systems from Virgin Music Group .

Curve a royalty accounting and rights management business was previously owned by Downtown Music Group. Its sale to Merlin and Jamen fulfills a requirement European regulators outlined when they approved Virgin parent Universal Music Groups acquisition of Downtown over concerns that Curve could give Virgin upstream data about rival labels. Terms of the deal were not disclosed and it remains subject to approval by the European Commission.

The companies said the acquisition of Curve a royalty tech processing platform for thousands of record labels distributors and publishing clients worldwide reflects the growing strategic importance of royalty infrastructure within the modern music business as increasingly complex global rights flows metadata requirements and reporting demands place greater emphasis on transparent scalable accounting systems. Curve works with clients like Armada Defected Epitaph Exceleration Reservoir Sony Pictures Entertainment Virgin Music Group Netflix and BBC/Demon. CEO of Merlin said in a statement.

Merlin is here to enable our members independence and to be truly independent our sector needs its own infrastructure. Curve is central to that.





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Merlin Jame Capital Curve Royalty Information Systems Royalties Independent Music Labels Rights Management Business Virgin Music Group European Commission

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Padres notes: Griffin Canning finding his focus, Sung-Mun Song’s learning curveVeteran pitcher Griffin Canning experimenting with amber contacts to improve vision on the mound

Read more »

Türkiye's T3 Foundation wins prestigious European science awardTurkish Technology Team Foundation has been recognised for its success in transforming young people from technology consumers into producers.

Read more »

The U-Shaped Happiness Curve: Why Life Gets Better After 50Recent global data reveals that happiness follows a U-shaped curve across the lifespan, with lower levels in middle age and a steady rise after age 50, challenging stereotypes about aging and showing that older adults often report higher life satisfaction than younger cohorts.

Read more »

Middle East Escalation Drives Oil Price Spike as European Drivers Cut Back Amid Venezuelan OutreachIran-Israel strikes push oil prIces higher; European fuel sales drop sharply; U.S. delegation to push for further Venezuelan oil sector reforms.

Read more »