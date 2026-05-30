Independent Journalist Nick Shirley Criticizes California's 'Stop Nick Shirley Act' as Protection for Fraudsters

Nick Shirley argues California's AB 2624 shields taxpayer-funded nonprofits from investigation, enabling fraud, and calls out lawmakers for protecting organizations that misuse public money.

Independent journalist Nick Shirley has sharply criticized California's Assembly Bill 2624, which he and others have dubbed the 'Stop Nick Shirley Act,' arguing that the legislation would shield taxpayer-funded nonprofits and immigration service providers from scrutiny and enable fraud.

In an appearance on Fox News @ Night, Shirley claimed the bill aims to protect organizations receiving public funds from investigations into alleged misuse of resources. The measure, authored by Assemblymember Mia Bonta, D-Oakland, would create privacy and address-confidentiality protections for immigration service providers who face documented threats or harassment due to their work.

However, Shirley contends that the bill goes too far by potentially allowing covered organizations to claim a reasonable fear for their safety, thereby exposing journalists and investigators to civil penalties such as injunctions, attorney fees, and statutory damages. He argued that this legal risk would discourage probes into fraud involving immigration support services, nonprofits, and healthcare facilities.

Shirley highlighted examples of past fraud, including the Somali fraud in Minnesota that involved hundreds of millions of dollars, and a hospice fraud scheme in California that he claims he exposed. He noted that Assemblymember Bonta's husband, California Attorney General Rob Bonta, attempted to take credit for the hospice bust after Shirley had already uncovered it.

The journalist stated, 'My response is stop using these communities, commit fraud, and no one will ever have any speculation about fraud taking place when we know that the fraud is very much real.

' He argued that the fraud has been ongoing for so long that many people believed they could get away with it, leading to widespread abuse of the system. The bill, officially titled 'Privacy for Immigration Support Services Providers,' passed the California State Assembly on Wednesday and has been sent to the state Senate for further consideration. Conservative figures, including Rep. Tim Burchett, actor Dean Cain, and activist Lily Tang Williams, have voiced support for Shirley's criticism.

Williams posted on social media, 'Taxpayers should be outraged by this in CA. If CA signs this bill into law to protect fraudsters, Federal government must fight back.

' Shirley's confrontation with California Democrats has sparked a broader debate about transparency, First Amendment rights, and the accountability of organizations that receive public funds. As the bill moves through the legislative process, it remains to be seen whether it will become law and what implications it may have for independent journalism and taxpayer oversight





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Nick Shirley California AB 2624 Immigration Fraud Journalism Rights Taxpayer Fraud

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