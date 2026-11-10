Independent Investigation Launched After Bucks County Transport Driver Fled Scene of Fatal Pedestrian Strike

Bucks County District Attorney Joe Khan has ordered an independent investigation into a fatal accident involving a Bucks County Transport bus and a pedestrian, Ronald Davenport. The bus driver, Blair Vanacore, left the scene after striking Davenport, citing fear of reprimand from the nonprofit organization, and did not render aid despite Davenport's request to call 911. This incident marks the second senior citizen killed by a Bucks County Transport bus in recent months.

The Bucks County District Attorney announced a separate independent investigation into Bucks County Transport, the nonprofit organization that provides transportation services for residents, including seniors and people with disabilities.

Investigators say Ronald Davenport was walking in the parking lot of Grundy Hall, the county-owned senior home where he and his wife lived, when a Bucks County Transport bus struck and ran over him on the night of Aug. 12. He died from his injuries. According to District Attorney Joe Khan, the driver, 69-year-old Blair Vanacore, got off the bus and approached the seriously injured Davenport, who reportedly muttered, "call 911.

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"Khan said Vanacore "told the dispatcher that someone had fallen in the parking lot, gathered the victim's belongings and placed them next to him. Did not render aid, did not wait for police and left the scene.

" Authorities said police quickly identified Vanacore through his 911 call, and he later returned to the scene. Khan said Vanacore gave investigators an interview and provided a blood sample that showed no drugs or alcohol in his system.

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However, investigators have not determined why he did not see Davenport. He also allegedly stated the reason he left was that "he believed he'd get in trouble with the company if he didn't return the bus to the depot that evening," Khan said. Khan said Davenport is one of two seniors who have been struck and killed by Bucks County Transport buses in recent months.in the parking lot of the Bucks County Free Library.

Khan said that the investigation remains ongoing, as does a separate review examining the policies and procedures used by Bucks County Transport. In a statement, the nonprofit said it is committed to providing safe and dependable transportation services, adding, "as part of that commitment, BCT is reviewing safety policies and procedures to identify opportunities to further strengthen its operations.

"Vanacore is expected to turn himself in Tuesday to face charges including accidents involving death or injury and careless driving. Attempts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful.