Independent Artist Beeson Signs with AZTEC Records in Historic U.S. Debut for Believe

After building a strong fan base through over one hundred shows in Utah, independent musician Beeson signs her first deal with AZTEC Records. This partnership marks the first artist signing for Believe's inaugural U.S. label venture, led by founder Cohen who praises her powerful songwriting and clear artistic vision. Her first release under the new label, Worse Not Better, arrives December 4.

Music industry landscape sees a significant expansion as independent artist Beeson officially joins the ranks of AZTEC Records, marking a pivotal moment for both the artist and the newly minted label.

For over two years, since her graduation from Brigham Young University in 2023, Beeson has operated entirely independently, meticulously cultivating a dedicated fan base through an impressive touring schedule that included more than one hundred live performances across the state of Utah. This grassroots approach allowed her to refine her artistic identity and connect directly with audiences without the interference of major label machinery.

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During this period of self-reliance, she released her debut EP in 2025 and followed it up with her latest single, titled Going, which was released in July of this year. Now, transitioning from the independent circuit to a major label partnership, she prepares to release her first official track under the AZTEC banner, the song Worse Not Better, which is scheduled for distribution on December 4th.

Beeson Signs With AZTEC Records

This release signifies more than just a new single; it represents the culmination of years of hard work, strategic planning, and the successful transition of an artist who has proven her ability to build a sustainable career on her own terms. The signing of Beeson to AZTEC is being heralded by the label's founder, Cohen, as a validation of their unique approach to talent acquisition.

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Cohen, who brings extensive industry experience from his previous tenure at 300 Entertainment and his role in the company's distribution engine Sparta, emphasizes that AZTEC was established with a laser focus on identifying artists who possess a profound sense of self-awareness and clear artistic vision. In his statement regarding the new signing, Cohen described Beeson as one of the most powerful songwriters he has ever worked with.

He noted that she possesses a rare clarity regarding every aspect of her universe, from how things should look and sound to how they should feel, taste, and even smell. Cohen expressed that it is a privilege for his team to support her in the everyday work required to build and expand this vision. He stated that the team is excited to relentlessly share her gift with the world, highlighting the collaborative nature of the partnership.

Believe Enters US Music Market

Cohen's background includes a decade at 300 Entertainment, where he worked with various artists before taking over Sparta, the label's distribution platform, before founding AZTEC earlier this year after leaving Warner Music Group's subsidiary. This partnership also holds historic significance for Believe, the parent company behind AZTEC, as it marks the company's first major label venture in the United States.

After establishing a firm presence around the world over the past twenty years, Believe made its strategic foray into the world's largest music market in 2026. Beeson stands as the very first artist signed to Believe's inaugural U.S. label, a milestone that underscores the company's ambition to compete on a global scale. In a statement reflecting on the partnership, Beeson expressed her gratitude for finding a team that offers both creative control and robust industry support.

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She described her journey as entirely indie up until this point, noting that the appeal of AZTEC lay in their unique combination of being scrappy and legitimate. She praised the team for their willingness to get their hands dirty while also possessing the expertise to operate in the big leagues. Beeson highlighted that the squad is composed of specialists who are also jacks of all trades, dedicated to helping wherever needed as they build something from the ground up.

She concluded by stating that she feels it is truly special to work with such a dedicated crew and is excited for the future of their collaboration.