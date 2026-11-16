Inde Navarrette Reveals Rogue Prep: Reading Over Gym Workouts for X-Men Role

Inde Navarrette opens up about her unconventional preparation for the role of Rogue in the new X-Men film, prioritizing reading and stretching over intense gym workouts.

Inde Navarrette has unveiled the unexpected methods behind her preparation for portraying Rogue in the upcoming Marvel Studios X-Men film. The actress, known for her role in The Obsession, shared candid details about her routine with Deadline, revealing that her approach diverges significantly from the typical physical training associated with superhero roles.

Navarrette admitted that she is not naturally inclined toward rigorous exercise regimens. Instead, she relies heavily on reading and stretching as her primary forms of preparation. Despite her initial lack of gym enthusiasm, she acknowledges the physical demands of the role require her to improve her stamina. She described the gym as very important for maintaining both fitness and health, signaling a commitment to meeting the character's physical requirements.

Also read Gail Simone Confirms Gambit and Rogue Will Not Separate, Hints at Rogue's Pregnancy

Rogue Character Traits and History

Navarrette assumes the mantle of Rogue, the mutant known by her birth name Anna Marie. This character possesses the dangerous ability to drain another person's life force and absorb their memories upon physical contact. The source of this power first manifested when she kissed Cody Robbins, a boy she cared about. This traumatic event forced Rogue to rethink her lifestyle and attire.

To protect others from her uncontrollable powers, Rogue adopted a strict dress code that covers her body from head to toe. This visual motif became a defining aspect of the character in previous iterations. Anna Paquin previously portrayed Anna Marie in multiple X-Men movies, establishing a legacy for the role that Navarrette now steps into.

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Marvel Studios and Production Details

This film marks a significant milestone as Marvel Studios' first X-Men production since Disney completed its acquisition of 20th Century Fox and its intellectual properties in 2019. The project is helmed by director Jake Schreier, who is also known for his work on Thunderbolts. The script is being written by Lee Sung Jin, the creator of Beef, and Joanna Calo, the co-creator of The Bear.

Navarrette joins a substantial ensemble cast that includes Sadie Sink as Jean Grey and Kit Connor as Scott Summers. Samara Weaving is set to play Emma Frost, while Christopher Abbott portrays Professor X. Maya Boyd has been cast as Storm, expanding the core team of mutants. The production continues to build its roster of key characters for this new cinematic universe entry.

Casting Updates and Supporting Roles

Recent casting developments have added depth to the ensemble. Ben Wang has entered talks to play Iceman, a mutant with the ability to generate and manipulate ice. Adam Driver is confirmed to portray Mister Sinister, a major villain in X-Men lore. Asa Germann will play Angel, another mutant with flight and healing abilities.

The integration of these actors into the narrative structure suggests a complex storyline involving both heroes and villains. The casting choices reflect Marvel Studios' strategy to blend established stars with emerging talent. This approach aims to appeal to long-time comic book fans while attracting new audiences to the franchise.

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Impact on Fandom and Future Releases

Navarrette's admission about her preparation methods offers a fresh perspective on the demands of playing a mutant. Fans accustomed to seeing actors undergo intense physical transformations may find her reliance on reading and stretching refreshing. Her focus on mental and physical endurance highlights the versatility required for the role.

The upcoming film is expected to explore the origins and struggles of the X-Men in a post-acquisition era. With a strong writing team and diverse cast, the project aims to deliver a compelling narrative. The release of this film will likely spark renewed interest in the X-Men comics and the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe. Audiences will be eager to see how Navarrette interprets the iconic character Anna Marie.