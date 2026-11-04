Inde Navarrette Cast as Rogue in X-Men and Stars in Obsession Streaming to Netflix

Inde Navarrette is set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Rogue in the upcoming X-Men movie while her breakout horror film Obsession shifts to Netflix streaming.

Inde Navarrette is expanding her entertainment portfolio with two major announcements. She has been cast as Rogue in the upcoming X-Men movie and her breakout horror film Obsession will move to Netflix.

Navarrette Joins Marvel as Rogue in X-Men

Inde Navarrette will portray Rogue in a new X-Men film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This casting marks a significant step up for the actress who gained prominence in recent years.

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The role of Rogue is one of the most iconic characters in the X-Men franchise. Her selection signals that Marvel Studios views her as a leading talent capable of carrying a major blockbuster property.

This opportunity follows her successful performances in popular television series. She previously appeared as Estela de la Cruz in 13 Reasons Why and as Sarah Cushing in Superman and Lois.

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Obsession Moves to Netflix Streaming Platform

Hudson Williams attended a screening of the horror film Obsession and shared his experience with the cast. He revealed that he shares a lawyer with Inde Navarrette who encouraged him to view the movie.

Williams admitted that he had seen the film once before but hoped to feel less scared this time. He noted that knowing Inde Navarrette did not make the experience any less intense. He described the movie as very good and admitted being really rattled again by the scares.

The actor also expressed a strong interest in the horror genre. He stated that he loves horror films and could talk about his favorites for a long time. He confirmed that horror is definitely a genre he wants to get into for his own acting career.

Navarrette Leads Apple Drama as Executive Producer

Inde Navarrette is taking on a leadership role in an upcoming Apple TV+ project. She will lead The Waffle House Index which is produced by Plan B Entertainment.

This new role comes with significant creative responsibilities. Navarrette will serve as an executive producer on the drama series in addition to starring in it.

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Plan B Entertainment is a highly respected production company known for high-quality projects. Their involvement suggests that the series will have a strong production value and industry backing.

Future Projects and Career Trajectory

Inde Navarrette has moved on to larger projects following her breakout role as Nikki in Obsession. The film has earned her significant recognition in the industry.

Her recent credits include high-profile television roles that have built her reputation. She is now positioned to take on even more substantial opportunities in film and television.

The combination of a major Marvel role and a lead in an Apple drama demonstrates her rising status. Fans will see her performance in these projects in the coming years.